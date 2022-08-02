Facebook Gaming closes the gap with Twitch, but there is still a gap between the two platforms

Meta’s platform seems to be doing well in emerging markets.

Meta is fully involved in the battle for the future of virtual reality, with a highly commented price increase for Meta Quest 2, but it also has another of its great assets for the coming years with Facebook Gaming, video game broadcasting. The platform continues to lag behind Amazon’s Twitch, but during the month of June it achieved a significant cut in its distance.

Always according to StreamElements data compiled by GamesIndustry, Twitch recorded 1.7 billion hours viewed in June, 6% less than May, while Facebook Gaming had a total of 425 million hours watched, an increase of 21% compared to the month previous. Third place was once again YouTube Gaming with 290 million hours of live gaming video watched in June.

Why has the difference between Facebook and Twitch been “adjusted”? A StreamElements spokesperson explains it in the recent success of the Meta service in emerging markets, while Twitch bases its success on PC and consoles. Even so, as can be seen, the difference is still too large for Amazon to feel fear of losing the first place in the business in the short and medium term.

GTA Online continues to put up good numbers on Twitch and YouTube.

Finally, StreamElements also shares a short list of the most popular video games on Twitch and YouTube. These are the top-10.

Top-10 categories on Twitch Just chatting – 256 millones

League of Legends – 114 millones

GTA V – 102 million

Valorant – 95 million

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 55 millones

Fortnite – 46 million

Apex Legends – 45 millones

Slots – 42 million

DOTA 2 – 39 million

Minecraft – 37 million

Top-10 video games on YouTube Minecraft – 17 million

Garena Free Fire – 16 million

Fortnite – 12 million

Apex Legends – 11 millones

Valorant – 9 million

Rust – 8 million

Battleground Mobile India – 7,6 millones

Mobile Legends Bang Bang – 7.5 millones

League of Legends – 6,4 millones

GTA Online – 6 million

More about: Facebook Gaming, Twitch and Video Game Streaming.