Facebook Introducing Paid Livestreams for Musicians and Other Creators – Variety

Facebook plans to permit customers to cost for livestreams, which can present a means for musicians and different creators to monetize their performances and occasions on the platform, the corporate introduced Friday in a press release about new companies it’s providing.

In an announcement titled “Introducing Messenger Rooms and extra methods to attach whenever you’re aside,” the corporate says, “To help creators and small companies, we plan so as to add the flexibility for Pages to cost for entry to occasions with Dwell movies on Facebook – something from on-line performances to lessons to skilled conferences.”

The corporate didn’t specify when that choice will turn out to be out there or present additional particulars, together with whether or not there’s a restrict on how a lot a performer can cost or whether or not Facebook will cost a price or proportion; a rep didn’t instantly reply to Variety’s request for additional info.

The corporate additionally introduced that it is going to be increasing its “Stars” tipping system to musicians — in it, a performer can obtain “ideas” when customers ship them a “Star,” though with a $.01 tip per star, a bag of groceries would require a galaxy of “Stars.”

Facebook, together with Instagram Dwell (which it additionally owns), has turn out to be a go-to platform for musicians livestreaming because the coronavirus lockdown cancelled nearly each music tour on the planet, however monetizing these streams has not been an choice, besides for donations to sure non-profit organizations; Higher Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin managed to boost greater than $40,000 for MusiCares with a solo acoustic efficiency just by clicking a field.

Whereas livestreaming as a enterprise is in its embryonic phases, musicians have discovered different methods to each monetize them and join with followers (see Variety’s latest article on three artists’ completely different approaches) — and there may be loads extra to return within the months forward, because the coronavirus lockdown continues with no clear date when stay live shows will once more be a secure choice for followers or musicians.