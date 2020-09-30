Facebook Names Longtime Exec Alex Schultz New CMO

Facebook named Alex Schultz, beforehand VP of product progress, analytics and internationalization, its new chief advertising officer.

Schultz, a virtually 13-year veteran of Facebook, takes over the CMO spot from Antonio Lucio, the previous HP exec who stepped down final month after two years on the firm.

Schultz, along with serving as chief advertising officer, will proceed to supervise product progress, analytics and internalization. He steps into the publish as Facebook has continued to develop in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic — however faces brand-reputation battles on a number of fronts, together with over accusations that it isn’t doing sufficient to fight misinformation and hate speech.

In a publish Tuesday on Facebook, Schultz mentioned he hopes to “construct on” the work of Lucio “and produce my expertise in segmentation, concentrating on, and measurement to bear as we work to succeed in individuals extra meaningfully by way of our product.”

In line with Schultz, he has spent “most of my power for the final 4 years” on Facebook’s security work together with producing its neighborhood requirements enforcement report. “I consider social media is a pressure for good on this planet and am pleased with the work we’re doing to make it much more so,” he wrote in his publish.

His appointment as CMO comes simply weeks earlier than the pivotal 2020 U.S. election. On Tuesday, the marketing campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted Facebook as “the nation’s foremost propagator of disinformation in regards to the voting course of” in a letter despatched to CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the corporate’s refusal to take away voting misinformation posted by President Trump. The letter was first reported by Axios.

Starting this summer season, Facebook has been the goal of the Cease Hate for Revenue marketing campaign, launched by teams together with the NAACP, Widespread Sense Media and the Anti-Defamation League. The initiative was joined by lots of of corporations who pledged to droop promoting on Facebook-owned platforms quickly, with the objective of spurring the social media big to extra aggressively police for and block hate speech and misinformation.

Schultz, earlier than he joined Facebook in 2007, labored for eBay within the U.Ok. as a advertising supervisor. In his publish Tuesday, he wrote, “As a final be aware, I’m proud to be brazenly homosexual, one thing I couldn’t say after I joined the business, got here to America or moved to Facebook.” He added, “Facebook is the primary place I’ve felt really protected to be homosexual and be open about it.”