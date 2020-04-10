Facebook proposes 3D navigation task for training autonomous robots

Researchers at Fb, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Oregon State Faculty describe a model new unbiased robotic navigation information set and fashions.Study Additional
57 minutes in the past
Tech Information
Go away a remark
Researchers at Fb, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Oregon State Faculty describe a model new unbiased robotic navigation information set and fashions.Study Additional
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment