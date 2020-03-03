Facebook Pulls out of SXSW Due to Coronavirus Worries

Social networking big Facebook has opted out of the SXSW over issues in regards to the unfold of coronavirus.

“Due to issues associated to coronavirus, our firm and workers is not going to be collaborating in SXSW this yr,” the corporate mentioned Monday in a press release.

Facebook had been scheduled to be represented by a couple of dozen audio system on the annual movie, music and know-how competition in Austin, Texas. The competition runs from March 13 to 22.

Twitter bailed out of SXSW on Sunday night, saying that the workers wouldn’t be allowed to attend due to its necessary international enterprise journey restrictions. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey can also be skipping the occasion, when he had been scheduled to be interviewed by Dan Primack of Axios.

The cancellation got here 4 days after the worldwide pandemic prompted Facebook to cancel this yr’s F8 builders convention.

The F8 2020 was scheduled for Could 5-6 on the McEnery Conference Middle in San Jose, Calif. The social networking big had held the convention yearly since 2007, and final yr’s F8 drew greater than 5,000 attendees, in accordance to the corporate.

As of Monday, six folks have died in Washington state from the coronavirus and United States well being official are coping with greater than 100 circumstances of the illness. No less than 11 states have circumstances of coronavirus: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Greater than 3,000 folks have died from the coronavirus, most of them in China.