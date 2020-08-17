Facebook Reaction on BJP leaders ‘Ignore Hate Speech’, said this

Facebook Hate Speech News: Allegations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress (Congress) over social networking site Facebook’s report of negligence in implementing rules related to ‘Hate Speech’ on leaders of the ruling party in India. The round is on. It is known that in a report in the Wall Street Journal Facebook claimed the leaders of the ruling party in India were negligent in implementing the rules related to hate speech. After this, Facebook rejected these allegations outright and gave its clarification. News agency ANI quoted Facebook spokesperson as saying, Also Read – Congress formed committee to hear Sachin Pilot’s complaint, Ajay Maken gets new responsibility

We prohibit hate speech & content that incites violence & we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position / party affiliation. We’re making progress on implementing & conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness & accuracy: Facebook spokesperson pic.twitter.com/8zHJhZuXXJ Also Read – BJP demand: President’s rule in West Bengal for fair elections, otherwise TMC … – ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020 Also Read – Congress appointed Ajay Maken as General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan affairs, Pilot said – Welcome to Veer Bhoomi

‘We prohibit content that incites hatred and incites violence. We apply this policy globally without any political party. ‘

BJP-RSS controls Facebook and WhatsApp in India. Through this, they lure voters by spreading false news and hate. After all, the American media has exposed the truth of Facebook. pic.twitter.com/PAT6zRamEb – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2020

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading ‘fake news’ to influence voters using Facebook and WhatsApp over the ‘Wall Street Journal’ report. Reacting sharply to this, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to remind the opposition party of the Cambridge Analytica issue.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY – Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

The Congress demanded that the allegations made in the report be investigated by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and said that they are a threat to the foundations of Indian democracy and should be investigated. Ravi Shankar Prasad retorted, tweeting, “Losers who cannot influence people in their own party keep creating such an atmosphere that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS.”

He said, ‘You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponize the data before the election and are now looking forward to asking us questions.’

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, putting a picture of the report and targeted the BJP and the Sangh. He said, ‘BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India. They spread fake news and hate through it and use it to woo voters. Ultimately, the American media has revealed the truth about Facebook. ‘

In a report published on Friday by the US newspaper, Facebook cited interviews with anonymous insiders. It claimed that a senior Indian policy officer had intervened in an internal letter to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana for allegedly posting posts containing community allegations.

Responding to Rahul’s statements, Prasad also said, “The truth is that today the freedom of information and freedom of expression has been democratized. Now these are not occupied by the followers of your family and hence this thing stings you.

(input language)