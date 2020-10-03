Facebook Rebuts Netflix Social Dilemma as Distorted, Sensationalist

Facebook has a bone to select — really, a number of bones — with “The Social Dilemma,” Netflix’s lately launched documentary that sounds the alarm concerning the damaging results of the social media trade’s enterprise practices.

The social-media big launched a seven-point rebuttal Friday to the Netflix movie, from director Jeff Orlowski, which debuted Sept. 9.

“We must always have conversations concerning the impression of social media on our lives. However ‘The Social Dilemma’ buries the substance in sensationalism,” Facebook mentioned within the doc posted Friday. “Quite than supply a nuanced have a look at expertise, it offers a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a handy scapegoat for what are tough and complicated societal issues.”

Netflix reps didn’t instantly present remark.

The 93-minute documentary movie options interviews with former execs of Facebook, Twitter, Google and different firms. “The Social Dilemma” explores points together with tech dependancy, the unfold of misinformation and conspiracy theories, election manipulation and the algorithms social media and tech firms use to counsel content material and goal advertisements. The film at numerous factors exhibits a fictitious household performed by actors for example the damaging results of social media dependancy.

“This potent documentary by Jeff Orlowski lends a podium to varied specialists who’re sure the pervasive affect of under-regulated social media is destroying civilization from inside,” Selection critic Dennis Harvey wrote in his evaluation.

Facebook complained that the movie’s creators “don’t embody insights from these at the moment working on the firms or any specialists [who] take a distinct view to the narrative put ahead by the movie.” As well as, the corporate mentioned, “The Social Dilemma” doesn’t “acknowledge — critically or in any other case — the efforts already taken by firms to deal with lots of the points they increase. As a substitute, they depend on commentary from those that haven’t been on the within for a few years.”

Concerning the movie’s dialogue of Facebook’s “mad” algorithm, the corporate additionally pointedly famous that Netflix itself makes use of an algorithm “to find out who it thinks ought to watch ‘The Social Dilemma’ movie, after which recommends it to them. This occurs with every bit of content material that seems on the service.”

Among the many factors raised in “The Social Dilemma” that Facebook challenged:

The corporate claims its Information Feed product groups are usually not incentivized to construct options that enhance time spent on Facebook merchandise.



from utilizing Facebook to intrude in elections.” Facebook says the “concept that we permit misinformation to fester on our platform, or that

we one way or the other profit from this content material, is unsuitable.” The corporate claims it has a world community of greater than 70 factchecking companions. Facebook says that, opposite to what the movie suggests, the corporate has insurance policies that prohibit companies from sending delicate information on individuals such as customers’ well being data or Social Safety numbers.

The corporate claims it has “made vital modifications” to the way it manages consumer information as a part of the settlement with the Federal Commerce Fee, beneath which it paid a file $5 billion tremendous. “We’ve created new safeguards for the way information is used, given individuals new controls on the best way to handle their information and now have hundreds of individuals engaged on privacy-related initiatives in order that we will proceed to satisfy our privateness commitments and preserve individuals’s data protected,” the corporate says.

“The Social Dilemma,” at the moment streaming on Netflix, has its world premiere at Sundance Movie Competition in January 2020. The movie is an Publicity Labs manufacturing in affiliation with Argent Footage.

Pictured above: Skyler Gisondo as “Ben” in Netflix’s “The Social Dilemma”