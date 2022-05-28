Facebook says the metaverse will make it lose money for five more years. At the moment it still won’t start.

The metaverse of Facebook that has not just started at all, that would bring endless news and for now we only have some very basic avatars, it will make Mark Zuckerberg’s company lose money for a while “significantly”.

Facebook had its annual meeting with its shareholders. When asked by a shareholder about the metaverse, the manager said quite a few interesting things: a significant loss of money is expected in the next 3-5 years. and there will be products of this virtual world that will not arrive for another 15 years. Zuckerberg said that $10 billion was spent on this idea in 2021.

MEGA GUIDE IMPROVES FACEBOOK SECURITY and PRIVACY

Learn more about what you do with our data





In addition, Meta has rewritten and redesigned its Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and for users to have a clearer understanding of how they use our information. Starting today, Meta is rolling out notifications letting users know that The Privacy Policy, formerly known as the Data Policy, has been updated with the aim of “being clearer”,

The notifications that users will start receiving today on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger will direct you to information about what you can expect from the Privacy Policy and the relevant Terms of Service in your region. Meta’s updated privacy policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and other Meta products. It does not cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids, which have their own privacy policies.

New privacy settings

Starting today, Meta is also rolling out a new setting to make it easier to manage who sees our posts on Facebook. Now when someone selects a default audience, that audience selection will apply to new posts created on Facebook that they shareunless they select a different audience for a particular post.

So, if you just made a post that was publicly available, your subsequent posts would be too.