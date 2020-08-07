Facebook Shuts Down QAnon Pro-Trump Conspiracy Group

Facebook has shut down one of many largest QAnon conspiracy-theory teams on its platforms, citing repeated coverage violations.

The Official Q/Qanon group, which Facebook mentioned it shut down Tuesday (Aug. 4), was recognized as having violated Facebook insurance policies prohibiting bullying and harassment, hate speech, and misinformation.

“We’ve eliminated this group for repeatedly posting content material that violated our insurance policies,” a Facebook rep mentioned in a press release despatched to Selection.

On Facebook, Official Q/Qanon had nearly 200,000 members earlier than it was kicked off the platform. Different QAnon teams stay lively on the social community, in keeping with media stories.

The transfer comes after Twitter on July 21 mentioned it banned some 7,000 accounts affiliated with QAnon. In Could, Facebook eliminated a “smaller community” of QAnon-affiliated accounts after they unfold misinformation in regards to the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The professional-Donald Trump motion generally known as QAnon, which surfaced in 2017 on 4chan, is primarily “an internet trolling and disinformation motion” whose followers consider “world governments are being managed by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles (who will finally be dropped at justice by President Trump),” in keeping with the Anti-Defamation League.

Facebook seems to be taking extra aggressive motion in opposition to hate teams, amid the #StopHateForProfit advert boycott organized by teams together with the ADL and NAACP.

In June, Facebook introduced a blanket ban on the “boogaloo” far-right antigovernment motion. The corporate mentioned on the time “is the most recent step in our dedication to ban individuals who proclaim a violent mission from utilizing our platform.”