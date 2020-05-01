Facebook Teams With Global Talent For Concert – Variety

Social media big Facebook has recruited the cream of world leisure business expertise for a home-to-home live performance designed to lift funds for these affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Worldwide contributors on the Could 3 ‘I For India’ live performance will embody Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Will Smith. Equally, a big contingent of A-list Indian expertise will participate, together with Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Indian cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may even seem on the live performance.

The occasion has three goals: to entertain these locked down; to pay tribute to those that are engaged on the entrance strains; and to lift funds for many who haven’t any work or residence and have no idea the place their subsequent meal is coming from. The entire proceeds from the live performance will go to the Covid-19 response fund managed by GiveIndia.

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, stated, “As an organization, Facebook is dedicated to being an ally for India because the nation fights the coronavirus outbreak. Our efforts up to now have been targeted in direction of offering entry to correct well being data and supporting communities. We not too long ago launched Facebook Fundraisers, that enable individuals to leverage the total scale and energy of the platform, and their ardour, to direct sources to initiatives that may defend and save lives.” The live performance is produced by Fountainhead MKTG.