Facebook to Launch Self-Publishing Platform for Writers, Journalists

Facebook says it needs to “empower” impartial writers and journalists by letting them make cash from their work.

The social big on Tuesday confirmed plans to launch a brand new platform for writers to self-publish their content material, develop their viewers and make cash by monetization instruments beginning with subscriptions. Facebook stated the platform will roll out within the coming months within the U.S.

Facebook’s new platform will face a spread of rivals within the increasing publication/self-publishing area, together with Substack and Twitter, which is gearing up to launch “Tremendous Follows,” which is able to let particular person customers and publishers earn cash from subscriptions. In January, Twitter acquired Revue, a startup that lets writers self-publish subscription newsletters.

“A big a part of this initiative is geared toward supporting impartial native journalists who are sometimes the lone voice masking a given neighborhood,” Campbell Brown, Facebook’s VP of world information partnerships, and product supervisor for information Anthea Watson Sturdy wrote in a weblog publish.

The transfer additionally comes after Facebook’s spat with the Australian authorities over the nation’s new regulation requiring web platforms to pay for information content material — and as different nations ponder related measures. On Monday, Rupert Murdoch’s Information Corp introduced a three-year pact with Facebook masking the media firm’s Australian information retailers.

Facebook’s plans embody the intro of a free, self-publishing device with “strong styling choices” to create particular person web sites and e-mail newsletters. That will probably be built-in with Facebook Pages to allow publishing throughout multimedia codecs together with images, stay movies and tales, in accordance to the corporate. As well as, indie writers and journalists will probably be in a position to create Facebook Teams and faucet into analytics to perceive how their content material is performing.

The corporate additionally intends to launch options “to assist audiences simply uncover new content material and writers,” in accordance to the Facebook execs.

Facebook says that since 2018 it has invested $600 million to assist journalism and lately stated it plans to make investments $1 billion in information over the subsequent three years.