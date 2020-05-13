Facebook to Pay $52M to Moderators Exposed to Graphic Content – Variety

Facebook agreed to pay $52 million as a part of settling a lawsuit alleging the social large failed to shield content material moderators who had been uncovered to little one sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, and different disturbing content material.

The settlement covers greater than 10,000 present and former U.S.-based content material moderators who labored for Facebook’s distributors in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, in accordance to attorneys for the plaintiffs. Facebook’s settlement to settle was first reported by the Verge, which beforehand extensively reported on the problem.

The category-action lawsuit, filed in September 2018 in a California state court docket, alleged that those that carried out content material moderation work on behalf of Facebook had been denied safety towards “extreme psychological and different accidents” that may end result from repeated publicity to graphic content material.

In a press release concerning the settlement, a Facebook rep stated, “We’re grateful to the individuals who do that necessary work to make Facebook a secure setting for everybody. We’re dedicated to offering them extra assist by way of this settlement and sooner or later.”

Below the phrases of the settlement, affected content material moderators might be eligible to obtain $1,000 every. As well as, class members identified with specified situations on account of their work — like post-traumatic stress dysfunction — will obtain a cost that may go to medical therapy for that situation and could also be eligible for extra injury awards of up to $50,000 every.

Facebook additionally agreed to make use of new security measures for U.S.-based content material moderators working for its distributors. These embrace requiring the third-party distributors to present teaching classes with licensed psychological well being counselors and different mental-health assist, in addition to enhancing evaluate instruments designed to make content material moderators’ work safer.

The settlement within the case, Scola v. Facebook Inc., was entered Might eight and nonetheless requires court docket approval. The plaintiffs are represented by co-lead counsels Burns Charest LLP and the Joseph Saveri Legislation Agency.