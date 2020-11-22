Facebook to Switch White House Accounts From Trump to Biden

President Trump nonetheless refuses to publicly acknowledge that he misplaced the 2020 election, however in any occasion he and his administration will lose entry to the White House accounts on Facebook and Instagram in lower than two months.

Facebook confirmed that as of Jan. 20, 2021, when president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in because the forty sixth U.S. president, the official White House accounts on each Facebook — together with @WhiteHouse, @POTUS and @FLOTUS — and people on Instagram will likely be transferred to the Biden administration.

Twitter additionally beforehand mentioned that on Inauguration Day, @POTUS and different handles will likely be moved over to the Biden crew.

“In 2017, we labored with each the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make certain the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January twentieth, and we count on to do the identical right here,” a Facebook spokesperson mentioned in a press release to Reuters.

Trump’s private accounts on Facebook and Instagram won’t be affected with the White House transition.

Trump has relentlessly used social media to unfold disinformation, together with persevering with to baselessly insist that the 2020 election was widespread voter fraud. The Trump authorized crew, led by Rudy Giuliani, has misplaced greater than 30 instances associated to the outgoing president’s makes an attempt to change the outcomes of the election.

Prior to now two weeks, Facebook has tagged quite a few Trump posts — through which he has claimed voter fraud or in any other case raised conspiracy theories questioning the validity of the 2020 election — with messages stating that Biden is the projected winner of the election.

Facebook has added the warning labels to Trump’s posts beneath a coverage adopted this summer season, a change from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s beforehand insistance his firm wouldn’t “reality test” politicians. Underneath the present coverage, Trump’s posts will stay topic to reality checking as soon as he now not occupies the White House.

Twitter, in the meantime, will take away the particular exemption for @realDonaldTrump — beneath which it leaves up tweets by political leaders that may in any other case violate Twitter’s utilization insurance policies — when Trump turns into a personal citizen in January.