Facebook, Twitter bar video of Brazilian president endorsing unproven antiviral drug

It’s unusual for tech corporations to take down a submit from a head of state, nevertheless the coronavirus pandemic has led tech corporations to move aggressively to filter unfounded scientific suggestion.
39 minutes in the past
Information Articles
It’s unusual for tech corporations to take down a submit from a head of state, nevertheless the coronavirus pandemic has led tech corporations to move aggressively to filter unfounded scientific suggestion.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment