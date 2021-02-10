Facebook Veteran Doug Frisbie Joins Snap as VP of Business Marketing

After almost 11 years at Facebook, Doug Frisbie has jumped to Snap to move up the Snapchat mother or father’s enterprise advertising and marketing efforts.

Frisbie joined Snap this week within the new position of VP of enterprise advertising and marketing, reporting to CMO Kenny Mitchell. Frisbie will oversee world enterprise advertising and marketing for Snap, working to drive consciousness and adoption of Snap’s promoting merchandise amongst entrepreneurs, companies and small and midsize companies.

Most lately, Frisbie was Facebook’s head of enterprise advertising and marketing for North America, main the social big’s outreach to advertisers, companies, and advertising and marketing companions for Facebook and Instagram. He additionally led the corporate’s small enterprise and vertical advertising and marketing throughout his tenure on the firm, after first becoming a member of in Could 2010 as head of automotive advertising and marketing.

Previous to becoming a member of Facebook, Frisbie held a number of model and company advertising and marketing roles at Toyota Motor North America and Leo Burnett. He holds a bachelor’s diploma in historical past and communications Northwestern College and an MBA from Indiana College’s Kelley Faculty of Business.

Snap launched its first world B2B marketing campaign, “Meet the Snapchat Era,” in August 2020. That highlighted Gen Z and millennial adoption of know-how, as properly as their values and behaviors, claiming that the generations wield over $1 trillion in direct buying energy.

Snap’s fourth-quarter 2020 outcomes topped Wall Avenue earnings expectations, as Snapchat gained 16 million day by day customers to hit a median of 265 million in quarter. As well as, Snap mentioned Highlight, its user-generated content material part that presents movies in a TikTok-like feed, grew to over 100 million month-to-month lively customers in January 2021 after launching two months earlier.