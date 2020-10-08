Facebook Will Ban Political Ads After U.S. Polls Close in November

Facebook, attempting to additional instill confidence that its highly effective platform gained’t intrude with the 2020 U.S. elections, introduced an expanded set of insurance policies — together with prohibiting advertisements after polls shut Nov. 3.

Amongst different steps: Facebook mentioned it can take away posts from anybody to interact in ballot watching “when these calls use militarized language or counsel that the objective is to intimidate, exert management, or show energy over election officers or voters,” Man Rosen, Facebook’s VP of integrity, wrote in a weblog put up Wednesday.

That may particularly ban posts that use phrases like “military” or “battle” in the context of poll-watching, based on Facebook — wording that Donald Trump’s marketing campaign has used just lately in calling for an “military for Trump” to look at polls on Election Day.

“Volunteer to be a Trump Election Ballot Watcher. Enroll immediately!” Trump mentioned in a put up on Facebook Monday, linking to the marketing campaign’s armyfortrump.com web site. Facebook hooked up a hyperlink to its Voting Data Heart from the Trump put up however took no different motion.

On the advert entrance, the social big will quickly cease operating all social difficulty, electoral or political advertisements in the U.S. after the polls shut on Nov. 3, “in order to scale back alternatives for confusion or abuse,” Rosen wrote. Facebook didn’t say when it could resume operating such advertisements.

The newest coverage adjustments come after Facebook final month mentioned it won’t settle for new political advertisements in the week earlier than the Nov. 3 election (though it can enable advertisements which have already been paid for). Facebook is conserving its coverage to not fact-check political advertisements — or posts by politicians — besides in instances the place these violate its broader prohibitions in opposition to disinformation or different neighborhood tips.

Acknowledging that any election outcomes is probably not remaining for a while, Facebook mentioned it’s planning to difficulty a notification on the prime of Facebook and Instagram and apply labels to candidates’ posts directing individuals to the Voting Data Heart for extra details about the vote-counting course of.



Facebook’s mockups of what the “votes are nonetheless being counted” alert could appear to be on the Facebook and Instagram apps.

If a candidate is asserted the winner by main media retailers however the consequence is contested by one other candidate or social gathering, Facebook will show the identify of the declared profitable candidate with notifications on the prime of Facebook and Instagram, in addition to label posts from presidential candidates, with the declared winner’s identify and a hyperlink to the Voting Data Heart.

As well as, as Facebook mentioned beforehand, if a candidate or social gathering declares “untimely victory” earlier than a race known as by main media retailers, “we’ll add extra particular info in the notifications that counting remains to be in progress and no winner has been decided,” Rosen mentioned.

Additionally, Facebook will connect an informational label to content material that discusses problems with legitimacy of the election or claims that “lawful strategies of voting like mail-in ballots will result in fraud,” based on Rosen. Final month, Facebook did simply that on a put up by Trump in which he urged U.S. voters to solid mail-in ballots after which present up in particular person at native polls to “see whether or not or not your your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted).”

Facebook remains to be nursing wounds from the 2016 U.S. elections, when disinformation propagated by a Kremlin-backed Russian hacking group reached an estimated 126 million individuals. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially mentioned it was “a reasonably loopy concept” that his firm helped affect the election to get Trump elected. He later modified his tune and was summoned earlier than Congress to clarify how Facebook’s platform was utilized by Russian trolls to attempt to sway the 2016 election.

Since 2016, Facebook has labored on greater than 200 elections worldwide and now has greater than 35,000 staff engaged on security and safety points, based on Rosen. From March-September 2020, he mentioned, the corporate has eliminated over 120,000 posts from Facebook and Instagram in the U.S. for violating its voter-interference insurance policies. In that timeframe, it additionally eliminated 30 networks “engaged in coordinated inauthentic habits,” together with accounts affiliated with Trump crony Roger Stone.