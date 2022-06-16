Facebook will copy TikTok to compete with it and will subject its feed algorithm to the biggest change in its history

Show the content that is included in the feed according to its popularity and theme, to the detriment of that inserted because it was published by one of our friends: that would be one of the main changes that Meta introduces in the next version of the algorithm of its social network Facebook. And we know that thanks to an internal company document whose existence has been revealed by The Verge.

But that idea is not even original to the Facebook team, it is inspired by tiktok… with the declared and recognized objective of competing against this successful Chinese social network that in recent times seems to have managed to gain a significant percentage of the adolescent public that not so long ago frequented the two platforms owned by Meta: Facebook and Instagram.

And it is that Facebook has been able to verify, after the launch of Reels, that simply copying the short video format popularized by TikTok is not enough. For this reason, in a meeting between Zuckerberg and several of his managers earlier this year, they came to the conclusion that they should reframe the entire feed.

Last year, TikTok downloads surpassed Facebook by 20% and Instagram by 21%.

In fact, despite having updated its algorithm in 2018, now it would face the biggest change in its history.

But the selection of feed content is not the only thing Facebook is going to fold to conform to the model imposed by its rivaleven after having anticipated it and having chosen to follow other paths: thus, years after Facebook separated from its own Messenger messaging service, after which it began to function as an independent app, it will be reintegrated into Facebook.

Know who you compete against…

TikTok is, without a doubt, the current obsession of Meta executives: before putting all these changes on the (internal) table, They have already turned their Instagram app, originally a refuge par excellence for photographersto join the video fever.

“We don’t want to be considered ‘the square photo sharing app,’ said Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Instagram, a year ago now, in a statement in which he mentioned TikTok and even YouTube! as rivals.

Now, they are preparing to do the same with Facebook. In the words of Tom Allison, vice president of Meta, your flagship social network must now become the “discovery engine” of the Internet. To do this, the next Facebook change will implement a cover in which the upper part is covered by a mixture of Stories and Reels…

That WhatsApp shamelessly copied Snapchat’s innovations was key in regaining leadership against a rising competitor… will the same strategy work with Facebook and TikTok?

…while the feed, located below, displays ‘the most interesting content’ posted on both Facebook and Instagram, even if it belongs to profiles and fanpages that we do not follow; namely, an imitation of ‘For You’ from TikTok. Adding to that is a more prominent role of Messenger’s inbox on the side of the cover.

TikTok competition is not the only reason for the stagnation of Facebookbut their competition is something Meta managers know they have to deal with in order to transmit security to investors and advertisersespecially in a context like the current one, in which the company is preparing to lose money for several years while developing its dubious Metaverse project.