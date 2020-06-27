Facebook’s latest feature will notify users before they share old news articles

Fb has developed a brand new feature, globally, that will inform users before they share an article that’s over 90 days old.

On Thursday, Fb launched a brand new notification display screen warning users if they try and share content material that’s greater than 90 days old. They’ll be given a option to “return” or to click on by way of if they’d nonetheless prefer to share the story figuring out that it isn’t recent.

The latest feature, which was introduced in a weblog put up, was designed to make the content material shared on the platform extra “well timed and credible.”

Fb confirmed that old tales shared out of their authentic context play a task in rising misinformation. The social media firm instructed “news publishers particularly” have revealed concern about old tales being recirculated as if they’re breaking news.

“Over the previous a number of months, our inner analysis found that the timeliness of an article is a vital piece of context that assists folks to resolve what to learn, belief and share,” Fb Vice President of Feed and Tales John Hegeman wrote on the corporate’s weblog.

The notification display screen is an outgrowth of different types of notifications the corporate has experimented with just lately.

Final yr, Instagram started a pop-up notification to regulate its users from sharing obscene or abusive feedback with the same set of choices, enabling them to click on by way of or return. The corporate said that its preliminary outcomes with the experiment confirmed promise informing users towards higher conduct.

In a weblog put up saying the latest feature, Fb said that it’s now analyzing other forms of notification screens to lower misinformation, together with pop-ups for posts about COVID-19 that will current context about supply hyperlinks and steer users to public well being sources.