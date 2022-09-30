Faced with the growing Chinese threat, the US strengthens its alliance with the Pacific islands

The president addressed the leaders who met in Washington (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

President Joe Biden told visiting leaders from more than a dozen countries of the pacific islands that the United States has pledged to strengthen its presence in its region and become a more collaborative partner as it confronts the “existential threat” of climate change.

The president addressed leaders who have gathered in Washington for a summit as the White House seeks to improve relations in the Pacific amid US concern over the China’s growing military and economic influence.

“Much of our world’s history will be written in the Indo-Pacific in the years and decades to come,” Biden said at the start of a meeting with the island’s leaders at the State Department. “And the Pacific Islands are a critical voice in shaping the future, and that is why my administration has made strengthening our partnership with their countries a priority.”

Biden delivered his remarks as his administration released his Pacific Strategy, an outline of the White House’s plan to help the region’s leaders on pressing issues like climate change, maritime security and protecting the area from overfishing. The administration also promised that the US would add $810 million in new aid to Pacific Island nations over the next decade, including $130 million in efforts to offset the impacts of climate change.

“We are seeing very vividly the consequences of climate change around the world, including in the United States right now, and I know that your nations feel it acutely,” Biden said.

The leaders of Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and New Caledonia attend the two-day summit that Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off Wednesday. Vanuatu and Nauru They sent representatives, and Australia, New Zealand and the secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum sent observers, according to the White House.

The summit comes amid worrying signs to the United States that Beijing has increased its influence in the region. Earlier this year, the Solomon Islands signed a new security pact with Beijing, signaling ahead of the summit that they would hesitate to sign any end-of-summit declarations critical of China.

The Marshall Islands this month called off talks to renew its security partnership with the US, citing the long-standing impact of US nuclear tests in the area some 70 years ago.

Among the new initiatives announced by the White House are plans to ask Congress to allocate USD 600 million over 10 years to support economic development, promote climate resilience efforts for Pacific fisheries, and more. The administration says it will also establish a regional mission of the US Agency for International Development in Suva, Fiji. The White House also reiterated previously announced plans to open embassies in the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Kiribati.

The White House also announced plans to recognize Cook Islands and Niue as sovereign states, after “appropriate consultations”. The United States currently recognizes the islands as self-governing territories.

The 16-page document notes “major geopolitical competition impacts” for Pacific Island countries that also directly affect the United States.

“Increasingly, those impacts include economic pressure and coercion by the PRC, which risks undermining the peace, prosperity, and security of the region and, by extension, the United States,” says the report. strategy document. “These challenges demand a renewed commitment from the United States throughout the Pacific Islands region.”

Among the broad strategic goals laid out by the Biden administration in the document are expanding the number of US diplomatic missions from six to nine in the Pacific and completing work to renew strategic partnership agreements with the Pacific island nations of Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands. that are scheduled to expire soon. The strategy also calls for increasing the presence in the region of the US Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Pentagon.

White House officials acknowledge that America’s inattention to the region since the end of the Cold War has left an opportunity for Beijing to exert its influence.

Plans for the summit were announced earlier this month, just days after the Solomon Islands They called on the United States and Britain not to send warships to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are reviewed. The Solomon Islands signed a new security pact with China in April.

Before the summit, the Solomon Islands signaled that they were unlikely to sign a joint statement ending the summit, according to a diplomat familiar with the summit planning. The diplomat, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the resistance was fueled in part by the Solomon Islands’ close relationship with Beijing.

The US and the summit participants were working on a joint closing statement of the summit that is expected to avoid addressing China directlybut will include calls to uphold freedom of navigation, respect the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of nations in the region, and the urgency of acting on climate change, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. .

In addition to their meeting with Biden, the island’s leaders met on Thursday with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

(With information from AP)

