Fact Check: Has COVID-19 Vaccine Been Made in the Country, know what is the reality of this claim

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: The trend of fake news on the internet and social media has increased amidst the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. There have been repeated appeals from the government not to believe fake news. People are told not to trust Fake News until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by the Government’s PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. Also Read – Pakistan is now upset for Corona Vaccine, paid $ 100 million in advance, know

The latest claim is being made about the Corona vaccine. In a WhatsApp forward message, it is being claimed that a Corona vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine) has been prepared in the country. This claim was found to be fake in the Fact Check of PIB. In PIB’s fact check, this news was found to be fake and it was told that no such announcement has been made by the government. Also Read – Coronavirus vaccine: How long will Covid Vaccine develop in the country? Which phase of vaccine test has reached – know everything …

A #WhatsApp forward is announced that a ‘Corona Vaccine’ has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a ‘Vaccine App.’#PIBFactCheck: This Claim is #Fake. No # COVID19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet. pic.twitter.com/VCt1tylmHc Also Read – Big news about Covid-19 Vaccine, Who will be given the vaccine first, know … – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 18, 2020

PIB Fact Check tweeted, claiming in a WhatsApp forward that a ‘corona vaccine’ has been launched in India and people have to download the ‘vaccine app’ and register for it. This claim is Fake. No COVID-19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms.’

It is known that all kinds of research is going on in the country about the Corona Vaccine. Many vaccines in India are in different stages of testing. It is expected that an effective vaccine for Corona will come soon. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to every citizen of the country in a short time. Let me tell you that currently 5 vaccines in the country are going through different stages of testing. It has been said on behalf of the central government that the five corona vaccines being tested in the country have the highest expectations. Apart from this, the government is also in touch with vaccine manufacturers of other countries, whose trials are in the final stages.