Fact Check: Has RBI stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes? Know what is the reality of this news …

Fact Check: Has the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes and due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can now be withdrawn from ATMs? This news is becoming viral on social media and many news sites. Now an explanation has been issued by the government and this news has been called fake. On behalf of PIB Fact Check, tweeted, ‘In a news article it is being claimed that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes. Due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from the ATM. This claim was found to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check. Also Read – Have you seen a 20 rupee coin? Know how long you will have … who has designed it …

It is being claimed in a news article that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes due to which only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from ATMs. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. @RBI Has not stopped the supply of ₹ 2000 notes. pic.twitter.com/DzDMwXuRox Also Read – Fact Check: Will Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station now be known as ‘Maharana Pratap Expression’? Know what is the truth… – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2020 Also Read – 2000 rupees closed from ATM, know what RBI is doing and what is the opinion of banks?

PIB said, this claim is fake and the Reserve Bank of India i.e. RBI has not stopped the supply of 2000 notes.

Explain that amidst the ongoing Coronavirus in the country, the trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased significantly. On behalf of the government, people are told not to trust Fake News until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news.

Earlier, a news was becoming viral that Indian Railways had changed the name of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi to ‘Maharana Pratap Expression’. However, this news also turned out to be fake and it was called fake news from the government.

Claim: on social media # Viral In an ongoing post it is being claimed that the Indian Railways has changed the name of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to “Maharana Pratap Expression”.#PIBFactCheck: This claim #fake is. @RailMinIndia Has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/xFz7Gysqmf – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2020

On behalf of PIB fact Check, it was tweeted, ‘Claim: In a post going viral on social media, it is being claimed that Indian Railways has now renamed Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to’ Maharana Pratap Expression ‘. This claim is fake. Railways has not taken any such decision.

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the # COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

Earlier in another news, it was claimed that all the trains in the country will be stopped once again from December 1. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media was going viral. It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. This claim was also false in PIB’s Fact Check.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.