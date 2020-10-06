Fact Check: Is the government giving three thousand rupees every month to all account holders under this scheme? Know what is the reality …

Is everything we read or watch on the internet true? There is a lot of misinformation and fake news on social media. Now in a YouTube video it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of 3000 rupees per month to the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana. This video is going viral on social media. Regarding this, it was said on behalf of PIB Fact Check that the government is not running any such scheme and this claim is fake. Also Read – Loan Moratorium: In the case of Loan Moratorium, huge relief from the government, will not pay ‘interest on interest’

Claim: One #YouTube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of 3000 rupees per month in the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Manadhan Yojana.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The central government is not paying 3000 rupees per month under any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/ZwcFRNfijt – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2020

All such news and videos are viral on social media during this ongoing Corona crisis in the country, in which people are being talked about getting money through several government schemes. PIB has exposed the claims of many such videos.

Claim: #WhatsApp But in a message, it is being claimed that the central government is giving an opportunity to earn money sitting at home under the 'Mahatma Gandhi unemployed scheme'.#PibFactCheck : This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/TfZMrFUjjO – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 3, 2020

Earlier in a Whatsapp message, it was being claimed that the Central Government was giving an opportunity to earn money sitting at home under the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Unemployed Scheme’. PIB also investigated this fact and found it to be fake. It was informed by PIB that no such scheme is being run by the Central Government.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking branch (PIB Fact Check) in December 2019 to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. It was claimed that its purpose was to ‘identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.

The government also repeatedly appeals to people not to share such unconfirmed reports and rely only on reliable sources.