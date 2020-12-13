Fact Check: Under PM Pension Yojana 2020 you are getting 70 thousand rupees! Know what is the whole matter …

PM Pension Yojana 2020: A text message is going viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that under the Prime Minister Pension Scheme you will get 70 thousand rupees. These messages are coming on people’s mobiles, in which it is being claimed that you are entitled to get 70 thousand rupees under the Prime Minister’s Pension Yojana. However, when this message was investigated, it was found to be incorrect. On behalf of PIB Fact Ceck, it was told that the government has not started any such scheme and this claim is false. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: Railway will be privatized, all facilities will be closed?

Claim: A text message is being circulated with a claim to confirm eligibility for Rs. 70,000 under 'PM Pension Yojana 2020'.#PIBFactCheck: This message is #Fake. Central Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/zoomb1cNDO – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2020

Explain that amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the trend of fake news (Fake News) on the Internet and social media has increased significantly. Earlier in a Youtube video it was being claimed that under the ‘Widow Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine to the bank account of all widowed women. This claim was also found to be fake in PIB Fact Check. No such scheme is being run by the central government.

Claim: One #Youtube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine in the bank account of all widowed women under the ‘Widow Women Prosperity Scheme’. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/hDplDHh9eb – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2020

Earlier, in a message going viral on social media, it was being claimed that CBSE has issued a circular for the 12th examination (CBSE 12th Examination Date) to be held in 2020-21. However this was also fake news. At present, no such circulation has been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

Repeated appeals have been made by the government that until the official announcement is made, do not believe the misleading news (Fake News). For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. PIB cross-checked this claim and found that this information is fake.

Earlier in a viral message it was claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes and due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from ATMs. . An explanation has also been issued on behalf of the government and this news was called fake.

It is being claimed in a news article that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes due to which only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from ATMs. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. @RBI Has not stopped the supply of ₹ 2000 notes. pic.twitter.com/DzDMwXuRox – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2020

On behalf of PIB Fact Check, tweeted, ‘In a news article it is being claimed that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes. Due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from the ATM. This claim was found to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.