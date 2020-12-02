Fact Check: Will Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station now be known as ‘Maharana Pratap Expression’? Know what is the truth…

Fact Check: Has Indian Railways changed the name of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi to ‘Maharana Pratap Expression’? In a post going viral on social media, it is being claimed that Indian Railways has renamed Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as ‘Maharana Pratap Expression’. However, this information is fake and it has been told fake news from the government. Also Read – Fact Check: Has COVID-19 Vaccine Been Made in the Country? Know what is the reality of this claim

The trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased significantly amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. On behalf of the government, people are told not to trust Fake News until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news.

Claim: on social media # Viral In an ongoing post it is being claimed that the Indian Railways has changed the name of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to "Maharana Pratap Expression".#PIBFactCheck: This claim #fake is. @RailMinIndia Has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/xFz7Gysqmf
– PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2020

On behalf of PIB fact Check, it was tweeted, ‘Claim: In a post going viral on social media, it is being claimed that Indian Railways has now renamed Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to’ Maharana Pratap Expression ‘. This claim is fake. Railways has not taken any such decision.

Earlier in another news, it was claimed that all the trains in the country will be stopped once again from December 1. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media was going viral. It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. This claim was also false in PIB’s Fact Check.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.