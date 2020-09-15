Fact Check: Will the lockdown be implemented across the country from September 25? Know what is the truth of this viral news …

Lockdown Extension News: Corona’s havoc in the country is increasing. In India, more than 49 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus (Coronavirus News In Hindi) whereas more than 80 thousand people have become victims of this deadly virus so far. In view of the increasing transition of Corona, a nationwide lockdown was announced in the last March. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track once again through the unlock is going on. The fourth phase of unlock ie Unlock 4.0 is going on in the country. During this time, many facilities including the Metro service have been allowed again with the Corona Guidelines. The country is slowly returning to track. Also Read – Kejriwal said – Death due to virus should be worried, not of increasing cases

Meanwhile, a news is going viral on social media, claiming that in view of the growing case of Corona, the central government is going to put lockdown news once again in the entire country. The government denied the viral news that the lockdown has been recommended once again from September 25 due to the rise in Corona virus cases in the country.

In a post issued by PIB Fact Check, this news has been denied with 'fake news' alert. A report was being shared online through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A screenshot was also being put together. Which was being told the order of the agency.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

The press release in the screenshot read, “The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with the Planning Commission, orders the central government and all districts to bring the spread of Kovid-19 and mortality in the country to 25 September. The strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days, starting at midnight, should be implemented again. This letter was written on 10 September.

PIB has told this viral news as fake. On behalf of the PIB, an order issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) claimed that it has directed the government to re-implement the nationwide lockdown from September 25, which is fake news. There is no truth in this news. After investigating this fact we found that NDMA has not issued any order to re-implement such order.