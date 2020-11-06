Entertainment

Factory fire in Ghaziabad since morning, 30 firefighters engaged in extinguishing, terrible situation even at night

November 6, 2020
Ghaziabad: Fire continues to rage at a factory in Dasna. Fire fighting operation underway. The fire that started in the morning at a factory in industrial area Dasna in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, could not be extinguished till late in the night. 30 firefighters are still engaged in fire extinguishing operations. Also Read – Embarrassing: Ex-serviceman shot 80-year-old father if he refused to turn off TV

The factory in Dasna is still on fire. Fire fighting is going on The fire officer said, “We were informed at 9.30 am that there has been a fire in the warehouse of this factory which is closed. The building is old and dilapidated. There are 30 fire brigade vehicles. Also Read – Delhi: Fire in GB Road of the country’s capital, 8 fire tenders extinguished

Fire officer Sunil Kumar, who was present on the spot, said, DCM factory which is closed, a fire broke out in its warehouse. This building is very old. 30 vehicles of fire tenders have been installed here to control the fire.

