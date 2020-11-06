Factory fire in Ghaziabad since morning, 30 firefighters engaged in extinguishing, terrible situation even at night

Ghaziabad: Fire continues to rage at a factory in Dasna. Fire fighting operation underway. The fire that started in the morning at a factory in industrial area Dasna in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, could not be extinguished till late in the night. 30 firefighters are still engaged in fire extinguishing operations. Also Read – Embarrassing: Ex-serviceman shot 80-year-old father if he refused to turn off TV

The factory in Dasna is still on fire. Fire fighting is going on The fire officer said, "We were informed at 9.30 am that there has been a fire in the warehouse of this factory which is closed. The building is old and dilapidated. There are 30 fire brigade vehicles.

#WATCH: Fire continues to rage at a factory in Dasna. Fire fighting operation underway. Fire Officer says, "We had received information at 9.30 am that fire has broken out at the godown of this factory which is closed. The building is old & dilapidated. 30 fire engines are here. " https://t.co/ia4pDajCsH pic.twitter.com/kZKxJWsz4s
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2020

Fire officer Sunil Kumar, who was present on the spot, said, DCM factory which is closed, a fire broke out in its warehouse. This building is very old. 30 vehicles of fire tenders have been installed here to control the fire.