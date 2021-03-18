Facu Campazzo’s big night in the NBA: the two personal records he achieved and the mark in which he surpassed Manu Ginobili

The best of Facundo Campazzo against the Charlotte Hornets

An unforgettable night for Facundo Campazzo on the NBA. In the Denver Nuggets’ 129-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, the Argentine base completed one of his best productions since he landed in the most important basketball league in the world and broke his personal records in two important categories in your game.

The Cordoba added 6 points in the bulky triumph of his team against the franchise whose majority owner is Michael Jordan, but managed to distribute 10 assistance and added four robberies, his best stats in each of those areas since donning Denver’s No. 7 jersey.

As has been happening for several games, Campazzo entered the final part of the first quarter and made an impact with his game. He got a triple and also achieved several goal passes and was key in the circulation in the offensive of the Nuggets, who went to rest with a 12-point advantage (57-45). For the second half of the game, Facundo left all his magic on the court.

When Denver had a 20+ point lead over the Hornets, assisted with a spectacular pike pass between two rivals that Nikola Jokic finished with a two-handed dunk. And at the beginning of the final period, he added a new score with a penetration and subsequent float hit the glass and got into the rim. To end his show, he stole a ball on defense and ran across the court to score, but when he got to the hoop, dropped off young Charlotte LaMelo Ball star on the way and assisted Michael Porter Jr with a sash pass.

Campazzo completed a historic night for Argentine basketball in the NBA (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

Beyond the great game that he completed at home, Campazzo also achieved other historical marks for the passage of the Argentines through the NBA: became the fourth to have a game with at least 10 assists in the American league. Pablo Prigioni He did it once in 2014 when he was wearing the New York Knicks jersey and Luis Scola in his time with the Phoenix Suns. For its part, Ginobili He managed to distribute a dozen goal passes on 14 occasions.

But the most outstanding thing that Facundo achieved with his 10 goal passes is that he became the first Argentine to achieve it in his rookie season beating the former 20 of the Spurs and the historical point guard of the Argentine team– The previous high was nine from Prigioni (now an assistant coach in Minnesota), while Manu distributed eight touchdown passes in a game between the San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2003.

After the duel that was played in the Ball Arena from Denver, Campazzo was one of the players chosen to have a dialogue with the press. What did one of the figures say about the Nuggets victory? “I just try to give 100% of myself; I don’t care about points or assists. I just want to play as hard and as strong as I can, the rest is secondary “.

The Cordovan base added 6 points, but distributed 10 assists and stole 4 balls, his records in the NBA (AFP)

Another of those who spoke was Porter Jr., one of the young players in the Colorado franchise, who finished as the top scorer of the game: he added his fifth consecutive game scoring at least 20 points and finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes (11-17 on the court and 3-6 on triples). The forward was forceful when they asked him about the contribution of the former Real Madrid base to the team. “Everybody loves him around here”said the player using the number 1.

With this victory, Denver remains firm in the fifth position of the Western Conference and has a record of 24 wins and 16 losses, and he’s two games behind the Clippers. The next game for the Campazzo Nuggets will be this Friday when, again at home, they host the Chicago Bulls.

