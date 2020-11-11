“Faculty 2021” Shares Details About Kim Yo Han’s Character And Upcoming Premiere

“Faculty 2021,” starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han, has shared extra details about the upcoming drama.

On November 11, KBS2 said, “Though we have been planning on producing the drama with the objective of airing it within the second half of 2020, the printed has been delayed attributable to elements akin to adjustments made to the script as a way to create a extra full drama. ‘Faculty 2021,’ which is a totally new story of its personal, can be airing within the first half of the approaching yr.”

“Faculty 2021” can be about college students who attend a specialised highschool and pursue their very own goals slightly than go off to school. It’ll delve into how these college students study about love, friendship, the issues they like versus the issues they’re good at, and rising up in an intense setting.

Kim Yo Han will star because the male lead Do Bin, a hardworking pupil who takes on work and faculty on the identical time and achieves his dream job after studying about love and friendship.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Thanks to everybody who waited a very long time for Kim Yo Han and ‘Faculty 2021.’ We are going to do our greatest to indicate everybody a great drama.”

