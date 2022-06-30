Facundo Campazzo defines his future in the NBA: he was mentioned as one of the ten best point guards in free agency

Facundo Campazzo He assured in recent days that he sets “short-term” objectives while wait for offers from the NBA and the European leagues, given that from first of July it will become in Denver Nuggets free agent. “I always set myself short-term goals, to reach long-term goals in the best way”, revealed the Cordovan.

In this context, Sports Illustrated placed the Argentine point guard as one of the top ten point guards in the NBA in the next free agency. The other nine protagonists that make up the list are Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo, Goran Dragic, Patty Mills, Delon Wright, Ricky Rubio, Dennis Schroder, Tyus Jones y Jalen Brunson.

“I never looked at social networks to the extremeI never looked to be influenced by both good and bad things. I never consumed praise as much as criticism. I think that is a very important step. Being in the NBA is the greatest diffusion. I advised turning a blind eye to social networks and whether to focus on things that one can control, “explained the albiceleste figure.

Weather in Campazzo will not continue in Nuggets after the little action he had last season, although he dreams of “continuing” in the most demanding competition in the world. In any case, for him in his future will come what is “best” for him and his family. Similarly, it should be noted that the Denver authorities sent Will Barton Already Monte Morris to the Wizards in exchange of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope e Ish Smith. “When there is something that frustrates me, I choose to continue working. I allow myself to have a mindset that allows me to think about what I have to do next. I had to not play the last few months in the NBA with Denver and I felt a little frustrated, but I did not let that frustration last or eat my head for that long.”, explained the point guard.

“Similarly, I think you have to allow yourself to be frustrated, but only one or two days, which is fine, because that will help us gather strength for what comes the next day”, he was honest.

During your vacation in Córdoba Facundo Campazzo He decided to continue his training accompanied by a technical specialist who worked in the NBA and with the Argentine legend. Louis Scola. The idea of ​​the former Peñarol of Mar del Plata, Murcia and Real Madrid of Spain is to continue in the NBA and it sounds like possible destiny San Antonio Spursthe franchise in which it is Emanuel Ginobili as scouting. But so far his next fate is uncertain.

