Facundo Campazzo does not lose hope of continuing in the NBA: which team is looking for him and the possible reunion with a star

Facundo Campazzo hopes to play one more season in the NBA. An important team has him in their sights

As the beginning of the NBA and the pre-season games between the teams continue, Facundo Campazzo He is still waiting for a chance to continue in the best basketball league in the world and in the last few hours the interest of one of last season’s surprise franchises arose.

After his departure from Denver Nuggets, where he was not taken into account by coach Mike Malone, the Cordovan base is not resigned and wants his revenge in the United States despite the interest from Europe of powerful clubs. The information is that Dallas Mavericks He intends to sign him, although there are some key points to analyze around the 31-year-old Argentine.

It is that the Texas state team that technically commands the former point guard Jason Kidd wants to incorporate a perimeter player, without a contract, who can be relieved of Luka Doncic -the star- and Spencer Dinwiddieanother of the scorers of the Mavs. That is to say that, in a move, Campazzo would be the third baseman.

Luka Doncic, star of Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian was a teammate of Campazzo at Real Madrid

“The Mavs came to camp hoping to leave a roster spot open and give players under contract the first shot at minutes on base unclaimed by Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the end of the regular season, Dallas could still choose to bring in Campazzo or another veteran as third guard.wrote the specialized journalist Marc Steinwho works at the newspaper Dallas Morning News.

Another reason to be excited about seeing the player of the Argentine basketball team in the 2022/23 NBA season is the strength that the Slovenian Doncic could do to convince Kidd of the signing of Do with. Both played together at Real Madrid, where they were champions, and they have established a great friendship.

When Campazzo signed for the Nuggets in 2020, Doncic said: “I’m happy for him, because he made it to the NBA. He deserves it. I’m going to root for him in every game except when he plays against us because he’s unbearable defensively.”.

Facundo Campazzo defends Luka Doncic in a game between Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets in the NBA

This week could be key in Campazzo’s future. The new NBA season will begin on October 18 and time is running out. Anyway, Plan B is in Europe.

The Real Madrid He continues negotiating to repatriate him, as he did with his compatriot, Gabriel Deck (another with an NBA past). Do with He still owes money to the Spanish club that paid the exit clause abroad, but Merengue’s offer would be noticeably lower than others from the Old Continent.

Also shows the Fenerbahce from Turkey with an incredible contract that would be around $10 million for three seasons. In addition to the Istanbul club, the traditional Serbian team, Partisan from Belgrade, which bets on the Euroleague with Zeljko Obradovic as coach.

Are you going back to Europe? Facundo Campazzo is on the radar of Real Madrid, the team where he won 11 titles before leaving for the NBA (EFE)



What will be the final destination of Facundo Campazzo? We will have to wait how the novel is defined, but the most important thing is that the point guard can play with a view to his participation in the National Team, which seeks to close his classification for the 2023 World Cup.

KEEP READING:

What are the offers that Facundo Campazzo has to return to European basketball and the details of the negotiation with Real Madrid

Denver Nuggets surprised by explaining why they did not renew Facundo Campazzo’s contract: what will happen to his future in the NBA

The crazy celebration of Campazzo and Laprovittola with the journalist José Montesano after winning the Americup

Great belt assist to tie it in the final and the craziest celebration: Campazzo’s relief after beating Brazil the Americup

Campazzo spoke about the “turbulence” they experienced with the departure of Che García from the Argentine basketball team

Campazzo’s show in Argentina’s triumph: pass from the pipe and a play that set the entire stadium on fire