Facundo Campazzo had a few minutes in Denver’s win against the Bucks and could only provide one assist

It was a night of mixed feelings for Facundo Campazzo. On the one hand, he shared happiness for his team’s notable victory, but he also had the bitter taste of having participated in the match for a short period of time. 3 minutes. The Cordovan saw most of the match from the outside, but during the few seconds he was on the pitch he was able to contribute an assist.

It was Nikola Jokic the leading figure of the evening, which ended with 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds that allowed Denver Nuggets thrash 136 a 100 a Milwaukee Bucks. The current NBA MVP stayed very close to his 13th triple-double of the campaign, but matched his best assist record of the season.

Aaron Gordon I note 24 units, Monte Morris contributed others 18 Y Will Barton dunked 15 for the Colorado franchise. The quintet improved its record to 4-0 during a six-game tour matched his best streak of the seasonsince they have won six of the last seven games and 13 of the last 19 in Milwaukee.

the star of the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a form with 22 of his 29 units in the first half. He was the MVP in consecutive seasons before Jokic snatched the designation from him last season.

for the homeowner Jrue Holiday I note 14 units Y Bobby Portis, in charge of defending Jokic the entire meeting, added 11 points. What’s more, Grayson Allen ended up with 11 units in his second start since serving a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul on shooting guard Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso, play that resulted in a fracture in the right wrist.

Denver took control in the third quarter, when he was leading 118-93 a 5:55 from the end. The Nuggets capitalized on the moment when Milwaukee he put in all his reserves. Jokic found Barton, who threw a spectacular pass to Gordon for a dunk that ended a streak of 12-5 and put the visit in front 77-62 with 8:27 to play in the third quarter. The Bucks immediately requested a time out to try to figure out how to stop the Nuggets; but they did not succeed.

Earlier, with a recital by Bring Young, Atlanta Hawks added his seventh win in a row by winning 129 to 121 to some Lakers orphans of LeBron James. The second highest scorer in the NBA with an average of 29.1 points he missed his third straight match for left knee pain, for which it will undergo new tests.

The Californian team allowed the Hawks turned the scoreboard around in the last quarter led by an exceptional Bring Young, that ended with 36 points and 12 assists. The young escort Malik Monk, with 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the pivot Anthony Davis, with 27 and 5, they pushed the angels lakers in one of his best first parts in attack, closed with the advantage of 71-62.

The team of Frank Vogel extended his distance to the 10 points at the start of the last quarter but his questionable defense could not contain Bring Young when it came to a boil. The point guard appeared at key moments to seal the local win with 15 points in the last quarter.

The Lakers, who do not know when they will recover LeBron, occupy a disappointing 9th place Western Conference, which would force them to play a playoff (play in) to get to playoffs.

Sunday results in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets 90-115 LA Clippers

Atlanta Hawks 129-121 LA Lakers

Chicago Bulls 130-116 Portland Trail Blazers

Detroit Pistons 105-115 Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic 110-108 Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks 100-136 Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwoles 126-106 Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns 115-110 San Antonio Spurs

