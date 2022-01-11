Facundo Campazzo had a “perfect assist” night in Denver’s win over Oklahoma City in the NBA

* Facundo Campazzo’s best plays in the Denver Nuggets win over Oklahoma City in the NBA

The Cordovan base Facundo Campazzo had a effective night en the heading of assists when delivering eight ratings in the tight victory of Denver Nuggets as a visitor to Oklahoma City Thunder, the former team from Santiago Gabriel Deck, for 99 a 95, in a meeting corresponding to the regular phase of the NBA Western Conference.

The ex man of the Real Madrid remained 22 minutes and 20 seconds on the parquet Paycom Center, from Oklahoma, and in addition to the aforementioned assists, he converted only a point, he had four rebounds, two of them offensive, put up a cap, recorded three losses and committed a personal foul.

The figure of his team and the party, as usual, was the pivot Nikola Jokic, who scored 22 points just like his teammate Austin Rivers, the two scorers of the match, but the Serbian added to them no less than 16 rebounds, eight of them offensive.

In this way the Nuggets reached a positive record of 20 wins to 18 losses in the Western Conference, while his rival has a negative stat that doubles the losses of the successes, with 13 wins and 26 setbacks.

For his part Minnesota Timberwolves, without the cordovan Leandro Bolmaro affected by coronavirus, beat broadly as a visitor to Houston Rockets for 75 a 54, also by the Western Conference.

Finally, the Slovenian Luka Doncic ended Sunday’s day with a triple-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists, his third of the season, so his Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls for 113-99.

The European figure, back in the lineup after missing the previous game due to a sprained right ankle, got his first triple-double since Nov. 29. This was the Texas quintet’s sixth consecutive win, their best streak of the season, as they snapped the nine-game winning streak of the Bulls. The string of Mavericks is the longest since they also won six in a row in March-April 2016.

Earlier in New York, Brooklyn Nets he just needed a home win and he won just enough against San Antonio Spurs by 121-119 in overtime, for their first win as hosts since December 16 after five losses in a row at home.

“Different challenges in each game, so we find out what they are, we fight them, and we do better.r “, said the star Kevin Durant, leading scorer of the Nets with 28 points.

The star James Harden ended up with 26 points, 12 assists and seven sacks for the Nets. The hosts then struggled after they held a 10-point lead with four minutes left in regulation time, forcing the extra period. The base Lonnie Walker IV scored 25 for the Spurs, while Dejounte murray ended up with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

The Spurs they couldn’t get a good shot on the last possession of the ball in regulation time and in extra time for their sixth loss in seven games.

Sunday’s NBA results:

Brooklyn 121-119 San Antonio (in overtime)

Washington 102-100 Orlando

Minnesota 141-123 Houston

Dallas 113-99 Chicago

LA Clippers 106-93 Atlanta

Toronto 105-101 New Orleans

Denver 99-95 Oklahoma City

Portland 103-88 Sacramento

Golden State 96-82 Cleveland

Memphis 127-119 LA Lakers

