Facundo Campazzo had another great performance in Denver’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers

Facundo Campazzo distributed 5 assists personal seal and collaborated with 9 points in the great victory Denver Nuggets about Los Angeles Lakers from LeBron James for 133 a 96 in a duel corresponding to the regular phase of the NBA.

The Nuggets had a high collective production and, in that line, the point guard from Cordoba joined from the bench with a roster that was complemented with three rebounds after 26:20 minutes of participation.

The former Real Madrid, from 30 years, closed a good week that had had a maximum peak on Thursday with a double-double in view of Portland Trail Blazers: 18 touchdowns and 12 assists (one less than the personal record in the category).

In the victory against the Lakers, Denver had seven players scoring in double figures. His top scorer was Jeff Green, author of 26 points, followed by Serbian Nikola Jokic with a triple-double from 17 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Lebron James, meanwhile, led his team in scoring and rebounding with 25 points and 9 sacks.

The Nuggets, who will play again tonight as the home of Utah Jazz from 22 (Argentina time), they are located sixth in Western Conference (22-19), one place above the Lakers (21-22).

For its part, the star James Harden He had 27 points, 15 assists and eight reboundss in triumph Brooklyn Nets for 120 to 105 ante New Orleans Pelicans despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half for a left knee sprain.

It was the 20th game in the career of Harden with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. But the remarkable thing happened when Durant was hurt in the second quarter when the forward of New Orleans, Herbert Jones, collided with the substitute guard of the Nets, Bruce Brown, who fell backwards on the victim’s knee.

Durant briefly tried to recover before asking to be removed from the game. finished with the He had 12 points and was walking with discomfort when he left the arena midway through the fourth quarter.

Coach Steve Nash He said he will have an MRI exam on Sunday. Patty Mills added 21 points Y Kessler Edwards contributed 16 for the Nets, they were never at a disadvantage in the game.

Saturday results in the NBA:

Toronto 103-96 Milwaukee

Portland 115-110 Washington

NY Knicks 117-108 Atlanta

Brooklyn 120-105 New Orleans

Cleveland 107-102 Oklahoma City

Philadelphia 109-98 Miami

Boston 114-112 Chicago

San Antonio 101-94 LA Clippers

Denver 133-96 LA Lakers

Dallas 108-92 Orlando

today’s program (all the meetings are with Argentine time and can be observed by Star+)

Detroit Pistons-Phoenix Suns (15 horas)

Sacramento Kings-Houston Rockets (20 horas)

Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors (22 horas)

Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz (22 horas).

