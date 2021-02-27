Facundo Campazzo had the victory in his hands, but could not convert the triple from the end: the Denver Nuggets fell to Washington Wizards

The triple that Campazzo missed late in the game against Washington Wizards

Despite having had a good performance on the defensive level, the performance of Facundo Campazzo Thursday night it had a bittersweet taste. The Cordoba missed the triple from the end, which could have given victory to the Denver Nuggets. He ended up losing 110 to 112 to the Washington Wizards.

Beyond not having been able to convert the decisive shot in the last seconds of the match, the point guard did not have a great performance on offense either: In the 32 minutes he was on the court, he scored 5 points, gave two assists, made two blocks and was left with three rebounds.

This action was a very commented topic and his teammate Michael Porter Jr. acknowledged that perhaps it was a mistake to shoot the triple to win the game, taking into account that they could have easily equaled it since there were four players with complete command of the scene: “I looked the play after. One of us could have easily cut. Honestly, I could have cut and dunk. But we were thinking: one of us is going to get a triple. If the shot goes in, no one’s talking about it”.

Before failing this action, Campazzo had been key to keeping his team alive: with the party 112-110 and 53 seconds on the clock, saved an epic ball that allowed his team to regain possession and have a chance to go for the victory.

Facundo Campazzo’s game against Washington Wizards

Campazzo’s first participation in the Ball Arena It was when he entered at the end of the first quarter, but in those minutes he could not show off too much. Already in the second quarter, he appeared to give a precise and technical pass to the Slovenian Vlatko Čančar, which in turn attended the German Isaiah Hartenstein to score two points. However, the first half of the match ended 56-54 in Washington’s favor.

After missing three field pitches, the Cordovan managed to score his first two points through a free throw that he got when 7 minutes and 38 seconds of that period were left to play. Then, the Argentine completed with a triple that gave him a partial advantage a los Nuggets.

In the second half of the game, Denver managed to equalize the score, mainly thanks to the power of the Serbian Nikola Jokić and the Canadian skills Jamal Murray, and both teams finished the third quarter with 88 points.

However, in the last section the group led by Michael Malone could not resist the attacks of the visitors, who again passed in front of the hand of Bradley Beal Y Russell Westbrook.

At the close of the meeting, Murray, strongly marked, He decided to unload on Campazzo, who received the ball and was left with the possibility of victory in his hands. However, he pitched uncomfortable and missed the triple that would have changed the final result.

The match ended 112-110 with victory for Washington, which in this way began to recover and was ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Nuggets dropped one spot in the Western Conference and are eighth.

La noche de Facundo Campazzo ante Washington Wizards (Reuters Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

“I came to a different place and I knew that I had to adapt and I keep trying as fast as possible. 4 months ago I was playing in another league, another country and from one day to the next a 360 degree change. I knew what he was coming for and that he was going to take his process, but I feel confident and I am getting to know my rivals and the NBA, “said former Real Madrid of Spain and UCAM Murcia, during a zoom interview that he gave to various media .

The point guard explained that he felt “better” when competing against the teams he faced “for the second time” and assured that “with each passing day” he feels “better” at the Nuggets, although he acknowledged that “they are different teammates and one different way of playing ”.

On the other hand, the Argentine, who had his beginnings in Municipal de Córdoba, referred to what the relationship with the main coach is like, Michael Malone, and recognized that “he is very close to the player and is always pending.”

“He is one of those coaches like Sergio (Hernández) or Pablo (Lasso), he is attentive to whether we have a suggestion or available in his office and there is a good relationship between them. The number of games is important, but he always tells me that I must always be Facundo Campazzo and not another player. Obviously the adaptation was not easy, but I always felt supported by my colleagues and they give me confidence “added.

I kept reading:

The dream he pursues, his unknown friend in the Denver dressing room, Ginobili’s advice and his wife’s role in reaching the NBA: Campazzo’s confessions

Historic defeat of the Argentine basketball team against Colombia in the qualification for the Americup 2022