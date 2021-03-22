Facundo Campazzo provided two assists at a key moment but could not prevent another fall from Denver

Campazzo assist for the Nuggets against Pelicans

It was not an outstanding night that of Facundo Campazzo in the party that Denver Nuggets disputed before New Orleans Pelicans for a new NBA day. The Colorado team fell for 113 a 108 and the Argentine could not repeat the decisive performance he had had just a few days ago in the victory of those led by Michael Malone against the Chicago Bulls.

This time the Cordovan point guard had a discreet performance. His return marked 20 minutes on the court, during which he scored two points and gave a couple of assists. The first was during the first quarter so that Michael Porter Jr. hit a triple and the remainder was a long shot in the second set so that Jamal Murray mark a basket under the hoop. At that time the Nuggets were up on the scoreboard and Campazzo’s contributions were decisive in keeping the advantage. With the passing of the minutes, that difference was diluted and the defeat was inevitable.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 30-22. Then, in the second quarter there was a comeback from the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and marked the maximum difference (seven points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result from 21-36. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 51-58 points before the break.

Denver cayó ante New Orleans Pelicans (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The third quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 29-25 (and an 80-83 overall). Finally, the last quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 28-30. After all this, the duel ended with a final result of 108-113 for the visitors.

During the match, New Orleans Pelicans won the victory thanks to 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds of Brandon Ingram and the 30 points, an assist and six rebounds of Zion Williamson. The 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 23 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Jamal Murray they were not enough for Denver Nuggets won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Denver Nuggets will measure his strength with Orlando Magic at Amway Center. For its part, New Orleans Pelicans will face Los angeles lakers at Smoothie King Center.

