Facundo Campazzo was excited to be chosen the best of the decade in the Spanish league: the unmissable video with his best plays

Facundo Campazzo, MVP of the decade in Spain

Facundo Campazzo left a notable mark on basketball in Spain. The talent that he distilled in those seven years in what he played in the Iberian league, in clubs such as Real Madrid and the UCAM Murcia, allowed him to gain notoriety and make the great leap to NBA, where you currently see the colors of the Denver Nuggets. Although the base race today takes place on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in the European country they do not forget him and this Friday he was awarded the award to the best player of the last decade.

The Endesa League, such is the official name of the competition, organized the contest to choose the most outstanding player of the last ten years through its social networks. He put together a table with 16 participants who were eliminating each other in keys that were defined through the vote of the users. In the final Campazzo defeated the local Sergio Llull in a tight race with 55.4% of the votes and was crowned the MVP of 2011 for this part.

The result that the Nuggets player obtained against his former teammate at Real Madrid it was not without controversy, as many Spanish fans felt that the award should be awarded to a local player.

“The show of affection these days is incredible. I heartily thank all the votes I received! I am honored by this distinction and also by having been in the final together with Sergi, a player I admire (and also a great friend) ”, wrote the 29-year-old from Córdoba on his social networks when he learned that he had been the winner of such a valuable award.

Campazzo shone during his time in Spain, especially at Real Madrid

To honor the great winner, the League published a compact with the best plays of Facu during his time in Spain. In the images you can see incredible assists and baskets, which are only possible thanks to the talent and confidence that define the Argentine player. They are some small samples of his brilliance and the capacity that led him to be closely followed by the NBA.

Campazzo arrived in Spain in 2014. From Peñarol of Mar del Plata made the leap to the mighty Real Madrid, where after a season he was loaned to UCAM Murcia. His good performances made him return to the Merengue team in 2017, where he shone and garnered multiple titles (local leagues, King’s Cups, Spanish Super Cups and Euroleague) and individual distinctions.

The award for the best player of the decade in Spain comes just in the week that fans started a campaign on social networks for Campazzo to participate in the next All-Star Game 2021 of the NBA, whose eralization is still in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although fans from all over the planet choose with reason who were the best of the season, in Argentina users of social networks seek that the base reaches the stellar game, which is practically impossible.

The easiest way through the social network of 280 characters is using the #NBAALLSTAR accompanied by the full name of the Cordovan. The other is by entering the official site and selecting it along with the other favorites. The voting period through digital media will run until February 16, two days before the results are announced.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

With memes and complaints, Argentines want Facundo Campazzo to reach the NBA All-Star Game: how to vote

To whom did Facundo Campazzo dedicate his best play in the NBA?

The costly sanction for Facundo Campazzo’s partner who hit a rival in the genitals was known