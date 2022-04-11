Facundo Campazzo was expelled for attacking a rival in the NBA and then received a threat on social networks

*The best plays of the Los Angeles Lakers victory and the expulsion of Facundo Campazzo

It was an unusual night NBA. One of those days that will be tarnished by the sanction he received Facundo Campazzo in the defeat of Denver Nuggets in view of Los Angeles Lakers for 141 a 146. It is that the Cordovan was expelled when he accumulated 8 minutes on the court and added 3 points, 4 assists and two rebounds.

The incident occurred during the second quarter, when the base with a past in Real Madrid gave a strong push in the back to Wayne Ellington, which earned him expulsion for flagrant foul. What is striking is that the scandalous episode did not end on the field, given that once the match was over, the attacked player threatened the Argentine through his account. Twitter.

“When I see you I’ll put my hands on you”, the experienced Pennsylvania forward wrote in reference to seeking revenge on Campazzo.

The threat to Facundo Campazzo on Twitter

The duel corresponding to the regular season had nothing at stake, since those of Colorado They had already purchased their ticket to the Playoffs and those of California They had reached the last commitment without the possibility of accessing the next instance of the most important basketball event.

On the other hand, tomorrow will be a year since Jamal Murray suffered a anterior cruciate ligament sprain in left kneeand the Nuggets point out that it’s up to his star point guard to decide if he’s ready to return for the Playoffs or wait until the next season.

For several weeks, Murray has been putting on a show in practice and pre-game warm-ups, but still you are not sure about your knee after the operation to which he was intervened for the injury he suffered on April 12 of last year.

“Obviously he’s not there yetsaid the coach Michael Malone before the start of the crash against the Lakers. “That’s a big mental hurdle to get over… He has good days and not so good days. And that’s a big mental challenge for him,” she added.

Malone stressed that he will continue to let it be Murray who decides when he is ready to return to the lineup, “whether in the Playoffs or next season.” Fans who attended Sunday’s match expected to see the international figure shake off the rust in what appeared to be a low-key game, but the episode of Campazzo It showed that the temperature on the field was high.

For its part, Leandro Bolmaro performed well despite the loss of his team, Minnesota Timberwolvesfor a tight 124 a 120versus Chicago Bulls. In that meeting between the Bulls, from the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves, from the West, which took place at the Target Centerfrom Minneapolis, the Argentine remained 18 minutes on the field. During that period, the native of the Córdoba town of the rods framework 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and provided four assists.

