Facundo Campazzo’s decisive play in the fourth quarter that was key to Denver’s win over Chicago

Campazzo starred in a key action to help his team win again (AP)

The month of March suits Facundo Campazzo on the NBA. The Argentine base once again had an outstanding performance in a new triumph of the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime 131-124.

When there were less than 30 seconds left until the end of the game, and with the visiting team in front by three points (114-111), Campazzo made a masterful play in defense: stole the ball from Zach LaVine in the middle of the court and recovered the ball for the Nuggets.

Then the Canadian Jamal Murray hit a triple on the buzzer that sent the game into overtime. Already in the five minutes of overtime, Denver showed his title candidate badge and took advantage of a Bulls who are still in the rebuilding.

Beyond just having scored two points -he made the two free throws he tried and missed the only triple he threw-, the contribution from Cordoba was superlative. Especially on the defensive side, reading the attacks of the rival team and pressing at the end of the game. In the almost 34 minutes he was on the court – the fifth Nuggets player who played the most – Campazzo once again stood out for distributing the ball on offense and finished with eight assists. who complemented them with four rebounds, all defensive.

Assisted by Campazzo v. Chicago

As happened in the last three games (against Dallas, Indiana and Charlotte), Facundo surpassed the mark of six goal passes and achieved it for the fourth consecutive game: he was Denver’s second best passer, only behind the Serbian giant Nikola Jokic.

The development of the game was not easy for the Colorado franchise. After a very bad first period that they finished down by 10 (30-20), they improved their version in the second quarter. After a good rest on the bench, Campazzo returned to the duel with less than 4 minutes remaining until the end of the third quarter. He never came out again and was a factor in Denver reversing the result.

What’s more, the Nuggets recovered after being 14 points down in the fourth quarter (89-103), thanks to the explosion in attack by Murray, who was the savior of the locals. The forward was the top scorer and finished with 34 points, 22 between the final quarter and overtime. Jokic was once again key for Denver and added the same number of points as the Canadian, and added 15 rebounds to his task.

Thanks to this victory at the Ball Arena, the Nuggets have a record of 24 wins and 16 losses to remain firm in the fifth position of the Western Conference led by the Utah Jazz (30-11). The schedule for Denver will continue next Sunday from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time) when they receive the New Orleans Pelicans of Zion Williamson.

