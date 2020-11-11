Fadnavis had failed to form a government in Maharashtra, but the path created for the NDA government in Bihar

The Bihar election results cleared the way for the NDA government in the state, defying all exit polls. It managed to win 125 seats, surpassing the 122 seats required for a majority of the state’s 243 assembly seats. But this time the RJD has emerged as the single largest party in the state. Also Read – ‘If BJP makes Nitish CM again, credit will go to Shiv Sena’

The role of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was very important behind the formation of NDA government in Bihar. Fadnavis conducted the election with great efficiency and got PM Modi’s rally wherever it was necessary. After the PM’s appeal, the mood of Bihar changed and the path was cleared for Nitish Kumar once again in the state. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result Celebration: PM Modi to address party workers at 6 pm

After nearly 18 hours of counting of votes, the picture of the results of the Bihar Assembly elections became clear. The RJD has emerged as the largest party in the Grand Alliance in Bihar. At the same time, after getting a clear majority, the NDA is going to form the government once again under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Congress-RJD has accused the counting of votes, then the Election Commission said this big thing

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the election in-charge for Bihar elections on Tuesday thanked the people of Bihar for once again choosing BJP-JDU government. He congratulated PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for winning the state elections with a majority and credited the victory to the leadership and party workers of PM Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Tuesday night, the Bihar unit of the BJP claimed victory in the state assembly elections. According to the Election Commission at 11.46 pm, the NDA has crossed the majority mark in 124 constituencies against the Grand Alliance, leading in 111 seats. The NDA’s projected tally includes BJP (73), JD (U) (43), HAM (4) and VIP (4). BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal said that the biggest contribution in the victory was the welfare schemes of the PM and the good governance of the state government.

The grand alliance consisted of RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI and CPM, which were given a major challenge in the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD (U), VIP and HAM (S). Some other alliances in the fray include the ‘Progressive Democratic Alliance’, which has chosen Pappu Yadav, the head of the Jan Adhikar Party as the CM face and former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate, as the ‘United Democratic Secular Alliance’.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav confirmed that the ruling coalition has won an absolute majority. According to him, this is an opportunity to fulfill PM Modi’s goal of ‘Self-reliant India’. On this occasion, he also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda for his leadership in an election held in the midst of COVID-19 crisis.

Significantly, the BJP contested the elections in Maharashtra under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP emerged as the largest party there. But due to the ambition of Shiv Sainiks, Devendra Phannavis failed to form the government after taking oath. At present, there is a government of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.