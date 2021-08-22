Faheem Nazir Shah, who’s approaching foot from Kashmir to Delhi to fulfill PM Modi, said- ‘I’m his fan’

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Faheem Nazir Shah is strolling from Srinagar to Delhi on foot, hoping that his 815-km adventure will draw in High Minister Narendra Modi’s consideration and get a possibility to fulfill him. Faheem Nazir Shah, 28, who works as an electrician in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, acknowledged, “I’m a large fan of High Minister Narendra Modi.”Additionally Learn – Kashmir: Ladies and youngsters tied rakhi to military infantrymen, acknowledged – those brothers might not be allowed to leave out the sisters

Faheem Nazir Shah reached Udhampur on Sunday after overlaying a distance of greater than 200 kms. Shah, who hails from the Shalimar space of ​​Srinagar, reached right here after taking a short lived wreck all over his seek advice from that began two days in the past. He acknowledged that his dream of assembly the High Minister on the finish of this tough adventure could be fulfilled.

Shah acknowledged, "I'm going to Delhi on foot to fulfill him (Modi) and I am hoping that I will draw in the eye of the High Minister. It's my dream to fulfill the High Minister. Additionally acknowledged that his efforts made up to now to fulfill the High Minister didn't be successful. Shah acknowledged he has been following the top minister on social media for the previous 4 years and his speeches and movements have "touched my middle".

He acknowledged, ‘As soon as when the High Minister used to be giving a speech on the rally, he all of sudden stopped listening to the ‘Azaan’, because of which the general public used to be amazed… That gesture of our High Minister touched my middle and I turned into his admirer. Requested in regards to the adjustments after the scrapping of particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir and making it a union territory in 2019, Shah acknowledged the trade is visual as High Minister Modi’s center of attention is on Jammu and Kashmir.