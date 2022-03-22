Failed meeting between Juventus and Dybala: the striker could be free and there are already great Europeans interested in him

Dybala could be free from June 2022 (Reuters)

The goal converted by Paulo Dyabala This Sunday against Salernitana in the 2-0 victory of Juventus for date 30 of Series A was not enough to calm the troubled waters that run under the feet of the Argentine striker and the leadership of Turin.

It is that after the triumph, the words of the technician Massimiliano Allegri during the press conference they rumbled loudly: “I don’t know if Paulo will be a Juventus player next season. It depends on the club, and I’m together with the board”.

The doubts that go through the head of the Italian coach go hand in hand with the information recently revealed by the press of that country when confirming that, after the meeting that both parties held this Monday, there was no renewal agreement.

Dybala is in the sights of some of Europe’s greats (Reuters)

The Argentine attacker of the Old lady will not renew his contract with the Turin club and will leave this same (European) summer from the black and white entity after seven years in which he has lifted five ‘Scudettos’, four Italian Super Cups and four Italian Cups.

According to the press of the old continent, this Monday a meeting of more than two hours took place in Continassa -sports city of the club- between representatives of Dybala and the Juventus authorities to resume talks for the renewal of the player, whose contract will expire next June but the parties failed to agree.

Negotiations with the 10 of the Turin team They had been dilating for some time, when the footballer would have been put on the table a contract with figures that did not convince the striker and his entourage.

Dybala scored one of the two goals in Juventus’ last victory (Reuters)

However, despite the differences, the player and the club would have reached an agreement in principle last October but the injuries of the former figure of Palermo could have influenced the position of Juventus when it comes to reconsidering the initial offer and proposing a different one, which the ’10’ Juventino would later have rejected again.

In the absence of three months for the conclusion of the contract, everything seems to indicate that Dybala will leave the entity for free and on the prowl there would already be teams like Inter Milan, Manchester United and the English Chelsea, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid, who would be interested in taking over the services of the 28-year-old attacker.

On this subject and with the aim of downplaying it, Allegri stated: “We also have Cuadrado, de Sciglio, Bernardeschi out of contract in JuneIt’s not just Dybala.”

KEEP READING

Tension in Juventus after elimination in the Champions League: strong discussion between Paulo Dybala and coach Allegri

In the midst of uncertainty about his future, Paulo Dybala scored a great goal, reconciled with Allegri and was applauded by Juventus fans

Scaloni gave the final list of the Argentine team for the Qualifiers: the 11 footballers who were disaffected