“Failed”: the harsh reaction of the English press with Cristiano Ronaldo after the elimination of Manchester United from the Champions League

CR7 was the protagonist in the different English media

The fact of being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League it usually brings retaliation from the public and the media for the great powers of Europe. First, it was the turn of the Paris Saint Germain with her bumping into him Real Madrid and now continued Manchester United falling in front of Atletico Madrid for the minimum. Although it was expected that Cristiano Ronaldo had a greater presence in the process of the match, the fans of the Red Devils they never imagined that the Portuguese would withdraw from the maximum continental tournament without being able to kick on goal in the return duel in Old Trafford.

The Portuguese will have his first season without a trophy in 17 years of career: CR7’s streak of titles at club level continued uninterrupted since 2005. With the fall against those led by Diego Simeon the mark came to an end in his first year of the second cycle as a Manchester United footballer. But not only Cristiano felt the blow at a continental level, but the Red Devils they also ran out of trophies for the fifth consecutive campaign.

Furthermore, it is far from a guarantee that Manchester United will qualify for next season’s Champions League, as they compete hand-in-hand with the Arsenal, the room in the Premier Leaguethe last qualifying position for the Orejonaand the Gunners they are one point ahead having played three fewer games.

“Red and buried” headlined the Daily Express

Ronaldo, 37, arrived at the duel against the Spanish team after scoring a hat-trick to beat Tottenham by 3 to 2 last Saturday. But against him mattress was the third time he failed to kick on goal in a Champions League match and the first opportunity since 2011, when he played for Real Madrid against Barcelona in that year’s edition.

The English press did not forgive Cristiano for his performance and punished him with negative comments on the covers that came out on Thursday morning. “Red and Buried”titled the Daily Express. The name of Renan Lodiauthor of the only goal of the match, was also used by the different newspapers to decorate the titles of the defeat that left CR7 without reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the third consecutive time.

“Cristiano Ronaldo failed to inspire Manchester United”pointed out one of the newspapers, as a symbol of the setback, while the future of the legend is unknown in the midst of an irregular season.

The English press punished Ronaldo

The Portuguese was the focus of criticism

KEEP READING:

The Manchester United coach was lapidary with Simeone for his style of play

Ronaldinho was forceful in defending Lionel Messi from criticism after being eliminated from the Champions League

The carelessness of Memphis Depay in networks: he uploaded a video and showed Gerard Piqué without clothes by mistake