“Failure”: Faitelson, Joserra and more critics hit Vasco Aguirre for Rayados’ defeat

Vasco Aguirre was the target of criticism after the Rayados result in the Club World Cup (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Despite the expectation generated by the participation of the Monterey Striped in the 2022 Club World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates, the team led by Javier Aguirre it failed to progress beyond the quarterfinal round. The Mexicans fell by a goal to nil against Al-Ahly, despite the fact that the Egyptian club had a dozen casualties due to the call for the African Cup of Nations and positive cases of COVID-19. The result led to the criticism of various characters.

At the end of the meeting, when the Monterrey defeat was consummated, experts made their opinion known. One of them was Jose Ramon Fernandez, who classified the result as a resounding failure. In addition, he assured that “Mexican soccer is rock bottom. The Basque I should be thinking of leaving Monterrey after what has been invested”.

Another commenter was David Faitelson. The controversial sports journalist agreed in describing the defeat as a failure. In addition, he attacked the level shown by the most expensive squad that currently plays in Mexican soccer, because despite the names that complete the team, he considered that the board has not demanded enough from the coach with extensive experience in various teams around the world. “It is evident that in Mexico we do not have the football that we think we have”, He said @Faitelson_ESPN.

Faitelson attributed the defeat to the current dynamics in Mexican soccer (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Beyond the forums and the opinions of people close to the football field, the discontent of the fans was noted on social networks, where the #FueraBasco was positioned as one of the most present trends. And it is that the performance of the people from Monterrey was far from the best version that they showed seasons ago. The offense enjoyed moments of clarity, although the forcefulness was not in his favor.

On the contrary, despite the absences, the Al-Ahly jumped onto the pitch with the conviction of winning the encounter with counterattacks. That’s how it went. An oversight by the Rayados defense favored a wall that ended in a cross into the area. Esteban Andrada managed to deflect the trajectory of the ball with a good throw, although the bad positioning of the defenders favored Mohamed Hany, who finished off with first intention on the edges of the area and scored the only goal of the match.

The surprise victory of the Egyptians set aside the abysmal difference in the value of both institutions. Both Monterrey and Al-Ahly are the highest rated clubs in their leagues. However, the investment in the Monterrey squad has been such that, according to the portal Transfermarkt, its market value is EUR 85.9 million. Meanwhile, the Cairo team barely reaches the €31 million.

The offensive power of the Rayados failed to shine in the Club World Cup (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Another factor that favored the Mexican team is the presence of foreign players. While the rivals have five records of soccer players not trained in Egypt, those from Nuevo León have 9 reinforcements from various parts of the world.

After the defeat, the Basque Aguirre apologized to the fans of the team he leads, however, He denied that the result is decisive for presenting his resignation. “Obviously it wasn’t what we expected, that’s clear, but I feel very strong to continue here. I don’t see that. It’s a very bad night, an absolute failure, totally, but this continues “He told the media.

With the loss, the scratched they joined the list of Mexican teams that are eliminated in the first round of the tournament. Far from equaling the role of the UANL Tigres, who played the final against Bayern Munich in 2021, they should wait to know the rival with whom they will play to determine the fifth best team in the tournament.

