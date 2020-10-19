Fair Trade Commission Officially Approves Big Hit Entertainment’s Acquisition Of Pledis Entertainment

The Fair Trade Commission (hereafter KFTC) has formally accepted Big Hit Entertainment and Pledis Entertainment’s M&A (merger and acquisition). The KFTC is an administrative group that regulates financial competitors and imposes restrictions to stop corporations from monopolizing markets.

On October 18, the KFTC introduced that that they had accepted Big Hit Entertainment’s acquisition of 85 p.c of Pledis Entertainment’s issued shares. Big Hit Entertainment acquired 50 p.c of Pledis Entertainment’s shares on Might 20 and 35 p.c extra on June 9.

The KFTC defined, “We’ve got reviewed the opportunity of the merger between the 2 corporations limiting competitors in the home leisure administration market and the favored music planning and manufacturing market, which each Big Hit and Pledis compete in. Based mostly on the evaluation, it was concluded that the merger between the 2 corporations wouldn’t pose a hazard of limiting competitors in associated markets. Elements we now have thought of embody the truth that their market share and focus ratio following the merger wouldn’t be excessive and that there are many sturdy rivals available in the market resembling massive leisure businesses (resembling SM, YG, and JYP) and normal leisure corporations (resembling Kakao M and CJ E&M).”

Big Hit Entertainment homes BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun. Pledis Entertainment is at present residence to artists together with NU’EST, SEVENTEEN, Nana, Bumzu, Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon.

