‘Fairly Little Liars’ Cast and Creator Reuniting for Charity Event – Variety

Rosewood’s most troubled residents are reuniting for a great trigger.

The solid of “Fairly Little Liars” is getting collectively for a digital reunion on Friday, Could 15 at 12 p.m. ET, which may be watched stay on the Looped app.

Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn and creator I. Marlene King are all nearly coming collectively to lift cash for Feeding America.

Cast4Good, a brand new fundraising platform created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will lead the digital occasion, that includes a stay panel and a fan Q&A, adopted by one-on-one video chats with the actors and King. The occasion will probably be hosted by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook.

All proceeds from the stay chat will go in direction of Feeding America, the nation’s largest starvation reduction group. Because the COVID-19 disaster continues, the group helps get funds and meals to native meals banks throughout the nation.

Entry to the occasion will probably be ticketed, with normal admission costing $15. The one-on-one chats with Benson, Bellisario, Blackburn, Hale, Harding, Mitchell, Pieterse and Parish are at the moment offered out, however the normal solid chat with a one-on-one chat with King are nonetheless obtainable, costing $95. Tickets may be bought at Cast4Good’s web site.

“Fairly Little Liars” aired for seven seasons, ending in 2017. It additionally spawned a derivative collection, “Fairly Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” which was canceled after one season final yr.