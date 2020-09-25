‘Fairly Little Liars’ Reboot Ordered to Series at HBO Max

A brand new era of “Fairly Little Liars” is formally on its approach.

HBO Max has issued a straight-to-series order for “Fairly Little Liars: Unique Sin,” a reboot of the unique Freeform sequence. New of the order comes solely three weeks after the mission was introduced as being in improvement. The present hails from “Riverdale” producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” producer Lindsay Calhoon Carry.

Set within the current day, 20 years after a sequence of tragic occasions virtually ripped the blue-collar city of Millwood aside, the brand new “Fairly Little” liars will focus on a gaggle of disparate teen ladies who discover themselves suffering from an unknown assailant and made to pay for the key sin their mother and father dedicated 20 years in the past.

“Unique Sin” is described as a “darkish, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama.”

“Roberto and Lindsay are increasing the ‘Fairly Little Liars’ universe with extra homicide, mysteries, and scandal, and we are able to’t wait,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic content material at HBO Max.

The present is being produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and authentic producer Alloy Leisure in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Carry is serving as co-executive producer and author, with Aguirre-Sacasa on board to write and govt produce alongside Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Like its originator, “Unique Sin” is predicated on the bestselling sequence of books by Sara Shepard.

I. Marlene King, who created the unique sequence, doesn’t seem to be concerned with the brand new present. King departed her total deal at WBTV final 12 months for a brand new deal at twentieth Tv.

“We’re such enormous followers of what I. Marlene King and her iconic forged created, we knew that we had to deal with the unique sequence as #CANON and do one thing totally different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror on this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the followers cherished concerning the hit sequence, whereas weaving in new, surprising components,” stated Aguirre-Sacasa and Usher in a joint assertion.

“Fairly Little Liars,” which ended its authentic run in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes, impressed two spinoffs, “Fairly Little Liars: The Perfectionists” and “Ravenswood.” Each have been canceled after one season.