Fairytale Style: Inside Seo Ye Ji’s Style From “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shortly turn out to be a Ok-drama for the ages: it has an all-star solid and a plot that explores vital problems with psychological well being in a splendidly therapeutic, heartfelt method. However there’s no denying one more reason why this drama is topping everybody’s lists of faves: feminine lead Go Moon Younger’s (Seo Ye Ji) style! The gifted Seo Ye Ji appears to be like attractive in each single outfit in her function as this fairytale creator. What’s the important thing to her style? Effectively, we may take it from Moon Younger herself: “if you wish to be trendy, you have to be uncomfortable and cussed.” However for additional perception into how Go Moon Younger places collectively her beautiful appears to be like — and an aesthetic feast of pictures and gifs — learn on!

1. Sleeves that slay

We knew Moon Younger was distinctive from her first second on display screen, but it surely was in all probability this costume that first made us understand how completely iconic she can be:

The brilliant pink and turquoise tones create a daring impact, but it surely’s that big shoulder bow that tells us to not mess with this boss girl. In truth, that is one in all Moon Younger’s most vital type suggestions: it’s all concerning the sleeves! Whether or not it’s bows, ruffles, or edgy factors, Moon Younger’s sleeves all the time intensify her shoulders to offer off an air of being giant and in cost, but nonetheless distinctly female.

2. Enterprise with a twist

Talking of female, Moon Younger virtually all the time sports activities a skirt, often as a part of an identical set that has a business-like vibe. In monochrome outfits with jacket tops, Moon Younger can look something from cute to sleek to horny, but nonetheless keep an air of professionalism.

Ever alluring, even Moon Younger’s extra formal appears to be like have a horny twist, that includes both brief skirts that showcase Seo Ye Ji’s lovely legs, or the subtlest peek of waist by way of a cropped long-sleeve high, like within the pink set above or on this beautiful black ensemble:

3. Corset impact

Talking of Moon Younger’s waist, she additionally loves to intensify it: whether or not it’s a low-sitting layered cami high or an outsized leather-based belt, these assertion items are among the many most original factors of Moon Younger’s style!

4. Fairy-like frocks

Moon Younger could be a actual handful typically — from cussed to impolite to downright harmful — however due to her horrible childhood, Moon Younger in some ways hasn’t matured since she was slightly woman: she’s additionally extremely childlike and harmless. This softer aspect of Moon Younger’s character additionally comes throughout in her style, when she wears ethereal white and pastel clothes with delicate, fluttery textures. Overlook fairytales — Seo Ye Ji appears to be like like a fairy herself in these outfits!

5. Queen of statements

As if her beautiful outfits weren’t sufficient, Moon Younger’s equipment are downright beautiful. Her jewellery, sun shades, and purses are worthy of being referred to as assertion items, and but they’re delicate sufficient to not come throughout as over-the-top. Moon Younger frames her face with lengthy, elegant earrings, in timeless finishes like gold, pearl, and diamond.

When she’s not hypnotizing us along with her signature, barely sparkly eye make-up, Moon Younger dons a pair of outsized shades in some edgy geometric shapes:

One other look we love? Her mismatch earrings on the correct!

And with regards to different equipment, delicate jewellery and excellent manicures intensify Seo Ye Ji’s lengthy, slender fingers:

Lastly, Moon Younger isn’t with out a designer purse or clutch, however our favourite has obtained to be this insanely tiny bag:

Sensible? No. Lovable? Sure.

6. Head to toe glam

Our woman is aware of the significance of topping an outfit off with the proper hat, or pulling a glance along with a stunning pair of heels.

We don’t fairly perceive how Moon Younger manages to strut round in heels all day, day-after-day, however her toes are all the time adorned with beautiful stilettos — she does love sharp issues, in spite of everything.

7. Classically female

All of Moon Younger’s outfits are fairly female, however this high quality actually comes by in a few of her comparatively easier outfits: a patterned costume with a bow or a couple of ruffles makes for an effortlessly sleek, charmingly female look.

8. Goddess-like robes

One of the best half about residing in a large mansion, I think about, would be traipsing round wood-paneled rooms and down grand staircases in lengthy, flowing robes. Fortunately, we will reside vicariously by Seo Ye Ji as she does simply that: Moon Younger’s lounge outfits are hauntingly lovely and make her look as attractive as a goddess — or like she’s simply stepped out of a fairytale.

Hey Soompiers, are you obsessive about Go Moon Younger’s style? Which appears to be like are your favorites? Tell us within the feedback!

hgordon stays up method too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the newest Ok-pop releases.