Faisal Khan, who prayed in the temple of Mathura, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Mathura: Faizal Khan, who was praying in a temple in Mathura, a religious city in Uttar Pradesh, was found to be in Jamia Nagar, Delhi on Monday and was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. He was then produced in court, from where he was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Let me tell you that pictures of Namaz in the Nand Bhawan temple complex of Nandgaon of Delhi resident Faizal Khan and one of his friends who visited Braj Chaurasi Kos in Mathura went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra told, "Three teams were sent to different locations to arrest the accused. One of these teams has detained Faizal Khan from Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Since being taken into custody, he is being questioned as to what was his intention behind doing so? Whom did he do that? "

Faisal Khan (in file pic), one of the four persons who offered Namaz inside Nanda Bhavan Temple complex, Mathura has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/ZZqIMnPH5g – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2020

In this case, Kanha Goswami, who served the temple, accused Faizal Khan and three others of being members of the ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’ institution, on charges of spreading religious hysteria between two sects, injuring religious faith and faith and desecrating the place of worship. Nominated a case.

In response to a question, Superintendent of Police Chandra told that only after the period of questioning is over, it will be decided when to bring the accused to Mathura.

Let us know that after this incident happened four days ago, Madhuban Dutt Chaturvedi, who was associated with ‘Qaumi Ekta Manch’ late on Saturday, posted four photos of ‘Namaz’ being read in the temple as ‘Prem ki Preesh’, then controversy started on Sunday done. Some people expressed doubt that the intention of these people would have been something else behind the prayers in the temple.

The people of the temple and the Brahmin community together purified the temple courtyard with the water of Ganga-Yamuna and purified it by doing Havan-yajna. Senior Acharya Harimohan Goswami in the temple services said, ‘We understand Faizal’s devotion to Nandlala, but it is hypocrisy to put a photo while offering prayers. The Goswami society strongly condemns this act. More importantly, these people can have a hidden motive behind all this.