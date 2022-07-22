Faitelson applauded the arrival of Dani Alves to Pumas: “They stole a craving from America”

David Faitelson applauded the arrival of Dani Alves (Photos: Gettyimages, Twitter/Jorge El Burro Van Rankin)

On the afternoon of this Thursday, July 12, 2022, the Pumas of the National University confirmed the arrival of Dani Alves to your campus. After weeks of rumours, the directive commanded by Leopoldo Silva ended with the rumors of the arrival of the Brazilian to any other team in the world. In that sense, David Faitelson celebrated the work of the institution while recognizing the departure of the former Barcelona player from other teams such as Club América.

“With Dani Alves, Pumas have ‘stolen’ a ‘craving’ from MLS and also from America”posted via his verified Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN. And it is that after long weeks of negotiations between the environment of the most successful player in the history of football and the Pedregal team, various sources assured that his destination was outside of Mexico.

After having disassociated himself from FC Barcelona, ​​clubs around the world began their convincing work to attract the ambitious right-back who seeks to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In that sense, Brazil positioned itself as one of the main options to maintain its sporting level, although over time some teams in the Major League Soccer (MLS) They joined the campaign.

On various occasions, Alves has made known his taste for Mexican culture. Even while the rumors about what would be his next destination after Barcelona, ​​he was in charge of send various signs that hinted at their arrival at the university club. Despite this and the fact that Leopoldo Silva accepted the interest in signing him, the lack of clarity in the negotiations disappointed more than one fan.

It was not until this Thursday when, faithful to the defender’s style, the university students published a history of the player scrolling through the Instagram profile of the Pumas of the National University. Moments later, they broadcast a video, on their Twitter profile, where the Goyo mascot stated that they are already waiting for the arrival of the reigning champion of the Olympic Games in Pedregal.

The recognition transcended beyond the team itself and the commentators. Through your verified Twitter profile, the Liga MX welcomed the new auriazul reinforcement and assured that “we already want to see you on the Liga MX field”, in response to the video starring the puma Goyo.

The Pumas team of the National University confirmed the signing of Dani Alves through their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that one of the factors that favored their arrival was the Tité’s approval, the coach of his national team. According to various reports, he promised her a place on the final list of players who will attend the World Cup in November despite signing with a Mexican soccer team.

The former Paris Saint Germain player is expected to arrive in Mexico City in the coming days to sign the one-year agreement that will link him to the Pumas team until the summer of 2023. In that sense, he will be able to turn four decades old in the country that he has recognized on several occasions for his festivity.

When I arrive on Mexican soil and sign the contract, Alves will become the fourth player to have arrived directly from Barcelona to any Mexican soccer team. The first to meet the condition was Juan Manuel Asensi, who joined the Puebla team to play the second half of the 1980-81 tournament. sixteen years later Jose Maria Bakero followed in his footsteps with the Veracruz.

For the Apertura 2022, the Liga MX Femenil will have the presence of Jennifer Beautifulwho is considered one of the best players in the world and the top scorer in the history of FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team.

