Faitelson assured that José Ramón Fernández did not create the duo of Martinoli and Dr. García

The chroniclers of Aztec Sports Christian Martinoli y Luis García Currently, they are the two great references of the Ajusco television station, since their style and peculiar way of narrating the matches have led them to be the favorites of the Ajusco public. mexican soccer.

One of the figures that led to the formation of the pair of commentators was that of Jose Ramon Fernandez who was in charge of hiring Doctor García to the channel after having given up his sports career in the First Division of Mexico. Nevertheless, they denied that Joserra was the creator of the success currently enjoyed by Martinoli and García.

During the documentary by Luis García Postigo my three lives, David Faitelson explained what José Ramón’s role was and why He is not responsible for the fame that both sports writers became. He assured that this perception is a lie and stated that their popularity grew thanks to their own work.

“I’m not going to say that José Ramón was the creator of Luis García and Christian Martinoli, no, no, I’m not here to tell lies.”

According to the testimony of Faitelson, who worked alongside Joserra throughout his stay at the Ajusco television station, he explained that Fernández’s departure from the channel led Martinoli and Luis García to find their own style of narration and gave way to a comic chronicle that could not be done when José Ramón directed the section.

“They carve their own path for themselves, then they find a style, they find a way to broadcast a football match,” added David Faitelson, current contributor to ESPN.

At the same time, his own Doctor Garcia confirmed that when he joined the panel of The protagonists by Jose Ramon Fernandez no one could make any out of place comment because the prevailing style required seriousness and professionalism to question the teams of the League MX.

“Our style of narration and commentary was serious, totally thoughtful; could be good or bad but no one threw a joke or fartNobody said anything at all. This madness is detonated when José Ramón decides to go to ESPN”.

It was in 2006 when the experienced sports journalist left Aztec TV and went to ESPN, where he currently directs different programs of the North American television station. Having left the section “without direction” allowed characters like Christian Martinoli and Luis García to have more freedom in your style and little by little they were exchanging jokes in their transmissions.

Hence the nickname of the Doctor Garcia, who gave identity to his way of referring among sports writers and thus explore different ways of narrating. Even José Ramón himself accepted that this peculiarity served to project himself in the public’s taste.

“They said ‘now what are we going to do?’, well, suddenly they got the joke out of doctor and from there they grabbedthe joke of doctor”, he added Joserra to the documentary that recounted the life of the former Atlético de Madrid footballer.

At the same time, different former soccer players were integrated who contributed singularity to the narration team; among them is Jorge Campos the inmortal and Luis Roberto Alves zag.

As his style pleased, Martinoli ventured into different ways to create famous phrases that were replicated among Mexican soccer fans. Among them is the famouswhat’s going on Doctor García?!”, “what are you going to dress up as?” and others more.

